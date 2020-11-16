People of the Gujarati community across the world celebrate their New Year today. During the festival of Diwali, November 16 marks the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2077. So this day is celebrated as the Naya Saal or New Year. Like every significant occasion, this day is marked with set of traditions and rituals. It would definitely be incomplete without sending out the greetings and wishes of Naya Saal Mubarak to everyone. And people look for messages in regional languages to express themselves better. So in here we have got you latest Gujarati New Year 2020 messages and wishes in Gujarati. Scroll below to find a nice collection of Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 greetings, Gujarati New Year images, Gujarati New Year wishes and images, Gujarati New Year sticker and Sal Mubarak status, Bestu Varas wishes images, Nutan Varshabhinandan Images and HD Wallpapers all for free download.

Gujaratis begin their new year according to the Vikram Samvat calendar. So while the new year for most communities in India is celebrated in April (during the Chaitra month), Gujarati New Year falls in the autumn month of Kartik in the festivities of Diwali. Today, also marks other festive celebration of Balipratipada and Diwali Padwa in other states. The Gujarati New Year is also called as Bestu Varas. People mark this occasion by sending Gujarati New Year greetings and wishes to their loved ones and dear ones, wishing them luck, health, wealth, and prosperity for the year ahead. So you can send out the latest images, greetings and messages with our collection of wishes and stickers below. Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Greetings & Sal Mubarak Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Nutan Varshabhinandan Photos, Hike GIF Images, Messages, SMS and Quotes to Send On Start of Vikram Samvat 2077.

Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Aa Navu Varsh Tamari Jindagi Harsh, Ulllash, Khushi, Apar Samruddhi Ane Pyar Mohabbat Felave Evi Mari Tamne Subhechcha Che. Navu Varsh Mubarak Thai.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

Message Reads: May the First Day of Gujarati New Year Marks the Beginning of Many New Things in Your Life and Make It the Most Amazing Year of Your Life…. Happy Gujarati New Year to You.

Gujarati New Year Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Beet Gaya Guzara Saal, Aage Khada Hai Naya Saal, Jo Lekar Aayega Khushiyan Bharmar Aur Chod Jayega Khubsurat Yaadein Hazaar….. Gujarati Nav Varsh Ki Shubh Kamnayein.

Happy Gujarati New Year (File Image)

Message Reads: Wishing You a Year Full of Adventure, Enjoyment, Merriment and Lots of Smiles That Together Make It the Most Memorable Time of Your Life….. Best Wishes on Gujarati New Year.

Happy Gujrati New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: નૂતન વર્ષાભિનંદન શુભેચ્છા

Happy Gujrati New Year (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Nutan Varsh 2020

Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: I Pray to God to Give You a Sparkling, Glittering and Happy Year Ahead…. I Pray for Your Good Health and Happy Life…. Wishing You the Best of the Times…. Happy Gujarati New Year.

Happy New Year GIFs

Check a Video of Happy Gujarati New Year 2020 Messages:

Gujarati New Year holds significant importance for the people of Gujarati community. We hope our collection of Saal Mubarak and Nutan Varshabhinandan 2020 images, wishes and messages help you to send greetings of the day. Wishing all our readers Naya Saal Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2020 08:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).