A Louisiana priest has been arrested for having sex with two women on the altar of his church. This adds onto the problems in the Archdiocese of New Orleans’ ongoing church sex abuse scandal. Reportedly, Rev Travis Clark, is said to have sex with adult film actress 41-year-old Mindy Dixon and 23-year-old Melissa Cheng on September 30. The Catholic priest was reportedly caught in the act by a passerby who noticed the lights in the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church were on after hours. Pope Compares Child Sex Abuse To Ancient Practice Of Human Sacrifice, Calls Guilty Priests 'Tools Of Satan'.

When the person looked inside he found Clark allegedly having sex with the women. According to Nola.com, the witness said that the women were wearing corsets and high-heeled boots. And on the stage, there were stage lighting, sex toys, cellphone on a tripod. The women told police that they were filming 'roleplay' with Clark. They were arrested on obscenity charges. Reportedly, Dixon had also posted about the sex act on social media a day before it occurred

According to Nola.com, Dixon said she was travelling to the New Orleans area to 'defile a house of God' with another dominatrix. Following the arrest, Clark, who was ordained in 2013, was suspended from the archdiocese. According to the church law, when sacred places are violated they must be 'repaired by penitential rite' before they can be used again. Gay People Exist Because Pregnant Women Have Anal Sex, Says Cyprus Bishop Neophytos Masouras of Morphou (Watch Video)

After the incident, Gregory Aymond, the archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese visited the church to perform a ritual to restore the sanctity of the altar, which is the most sacred of church spaces. On Monday, Aymond said that Rev Carol Shirima would replace Clark beginning on October 11. Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Cheng and Dixon posted bonds of $7,500. All three could now face six months to three years in prison if convicted of obscenity.

