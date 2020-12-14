Listening to Lucky Ali's songs, no matter what time of the day, feels so soothing. The singer's distinct voice and his sings have earned him a wide fan following. A video of him doing an impromptu song session in Goa's Arambol beach is doing the rounds on the internet and people cannot stop watching it. While those who were lucky enough to witness him perform amongst themselves, the video points out to a graver issue of nobody present there wearing masks and definitely not following any social distancing. Several people on the internet have raised the concern of people not wearing masks in here. It is definitely worrisome, at a point, when there are fears of a second wave of COVID-19 coming in.

Exactly a month ago, the singer's video of unplugged version of 'O Sanam' on his Instagram page went viral. During a live session, the singer cum songwriter surprised his fans and they loved the trip down the memory lane. Something similar happened in Goa recently, where the legendary singer performed the same song amidst the small crowd. However, not a single person in them was seen wearing a mask. Since everyone was pretty much huddled up, there was no social distancing followed here. Given that, we are still battling the pandemic, although the cases may have dropped, it is still mandatory to follow the basic guidelines of wearing masks in public places. Some people on social media have expressed similar concerns. India's COVID-19 tally inched closed to 99-lakh mark on Sunday.

Here's The Video of Lucky Ali's Performance in Arambol:

Check Tweets About Lucky Ali's Performance:

Where Are The Masks?

Lucky Ali is great, but no one is wearing a mask!!!!!!!! https://t.co/ZzaMWamyza — Kushal Das (@kushaldas) December 13, 2020

COVID Over in Goa?

Lucky Ali always such a delight to hear. But that latest video is scaring me. Not one person is wearing a mask, no social distancing. Is Covid over in Goa? — Imp's Mom (@ImpsMom) December 13, 2020

Shuddering

That Lucky Ali video is worrisome. Everyone huddled together and not a single person is wearing a mask. I am hoping it's from the Before Covid era. If not, shudders. — Debeshi Gooptu (@DebeshiGooptu) December 13, 2020

Restless Feeling

Beautiful from Lucky Ali, but the video made me restless watching such a large group without anyone wearing a mask. https://t.co/vGBckDZ117 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) December 13, 2020

No COVID-19 in India

No Covid19 in India. How wonderful. — Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) December 14, 2020

Coming to the COVID-19 numbers in the beach state, in the last 24 hours, 57 new cases of COVID 19 and one death was recorded. So far, there have been over 700 deaths due to Coronavirus here. The current number of active cases here is 1,066.

A lot of people have begun traveling to the beaches after the lockdown restrictions were toned down. However, wearing masks for your own safety as well as others is a must. It is important to maintain social distance as much as possible. While this video of Lucky Ali singing is soothing, it is also worrying to see people ignoring the basic guidelines so easily. When healthcare workers are working extra hours, round the clock, to battle this crisis, a little responsibility from everyone is expected.

