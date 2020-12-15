The Desi Twitterati is currently buzzing with which cuisine is better- Maharashtrian or Gujarati? And while people from the respective states fight it out to represent their food dishes and why they are better, the other state citizens are enjoying this food war between the two. Some try to balance what they find better, some share jokes and memes. So Marathi food, Gujarati food, Maharashtrian food are all among the trending topics on Twitter this afternoon. A few days ago, a video of Ice Cream Pav from Gujarat was said to be answer to Maharashtra's Vada pav and that did not go well.

It is unclear what started this war of food discussions but Maharashtrian group of people are defending their food choices. On the other hand, there is Gujarati audience who feel their food tastes much better. But like a tale, when two people fight, the third one benefits, other people are enjoying this food war. Some have started making funny memes and jokes to express what it currently feels like. This is not the first food war has been seen on Twitter. Earlier there was a fight between Litti Choka and Dal Baati.

Check Some Tweets and Memes on Marathi vs Gujarati Food War:

The Person Who Started It All RN

Guy who started Food battle Between gujju and Maharashtrian. pic.twitter.com/Z3ZrRVIR5F — TROUBLESHOOTER (@chandpanjesha) December 15, 2020

Chinese Food Lovers Be Like...

People are fighting over Maharashtrian or Gujrati food. People who loves chinese food: pic.twitter.com/yxO6xQ9XB4 — ᴮᴱSaayu⁷ (@saayu26) December 15, 2020

Enjoying This

Gujju and Maharashtrian's are fighting over food on Twitter People of other States : pic.twitter.com/NVLzjaNJDc — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) December 15, 2020

Ok, What's Happening?

Gujarati V Maharashtrian food debate on the TL.. Meanwhile me , who's a gujarati guy from Maharashtra : pic.twitter.com/6rVaPFcG7a — Darsh // EXAMSZN (@darshhhhhhh__) December 15, 2020

Twitterati RN

Meanwhile people from rest of the states on Gujju and Maharashtrian food fight pic.twitter.com/McAd2uoSvk — Malay (@malaythecool) December 15, 2020

South Indian Food is Best!

Gujju and Maharashtrian's are fighting over food without realizing that South India has the best food. LOL — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) December 15, 2020

To Sum it Up!

What’s this useless debate over Gujarati vs Maharashtrian food? Both have excellent mouth watering cuisines! Two of my top favorites!! Stop debating and just enjoy the variety of food! 😋😋😋 — Mrudula Lele 🇮🇳 (@mrudulalele) December 15, 2020

The only thing that we should be fighting over are the weird food combinations that come up on social media. Each cuisine has its own set of dishes and distinct taste. This food variety is what makes it special and enjoyable to one another. Each individual would have their own preferences. A Maharashtrian may enjoy Gujarati food or a person from Gujarat may love Marathi cuisine. The idea is to enjoy the diversity than fighting it out.

