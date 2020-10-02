It is the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. Every year, October 2 is marked as Gandhi Jayanti and citizens pay their respect to the great leader of the Indian freedom movement. Gandhiji's philosophy, work and teachings continue to inspire generations. He is a leading figure who is revered not only in India, but across the world. As we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020 today, social media is filled with his photos. Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 2020 wishes, messages and images have taken over social media as netizens remember him with heartfelt greetings and inspiring quotes that serves as a reminder to all of us as to how we should lead our life and fight against injustice, but with non-violence. Is It Dry Day Today on Gandhi Jayanti 2020? Restaurants and Bars to Not Sell Alcohol on October 2 Observing Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st Birth Anniversary.

Mahatma Gandhi's life has been nothing short of inspiration, not just for our country but the entire world. A key voice in South Africa's fight against injustices and class inequalities, Gandhi's stand on freedom and the fight for it continues to inspire various movements across the world even today. His teachings and motivations like “Be the change you wish to see in the world,” or “An eye for an eye only makes the whole world blind,” his quotes are all extremely relevant even in the current times. Here Are 11 Interesting Facts to Know About Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Father of The Nation On His 151st Birth Anniversary.

In this article, let us check how internet users are celebrating Gandhi Jayanti as they pay their respect to the Father of our nation, on his 151st birth anniversary.

Check Tweets:

"Unity among the difference races and the different communities belonging to different religions of India is indispensable to the birth of national life." — Mahatma Gandhi#MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/zkAoBFsDCz — Vicky🔥 (@iamonlySG) October 2, 2020

It is Also Lal Bahadur Shastri's Birth Anniversary

Gandhi Was an Inspiration to Many

Steve Jobs Called Mahtama Gandhi As " person of the century" And He was So Inspored By him That his Round Glasses were Actually Inspired From Mahtama Gandhi 😱🔥❤️#MahatmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti #HappyGandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/Nluk2klIoc — Adnan Khan (@AddykhanAk11) October 1, 2020

People Remember His Words

"An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi#MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/mwusn2PXZL — Hrsh Rai (@HrshRai) October 2, 2020

Quotes by Mahatma Gandhi

“The greatness of humanity is not in being human, but in being humane-Mahatma Gandhiji#MahatmaGandhi pic.twitter.com/vhTqh622Tr — Padmaraj Sangole(पद्मराज सांगोले) (@sangole_p) October 1, 2020

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi

We hope that this Gandhi Jayanti we take one step closer to expressing our opinions clearly and poignantly and bring about necessary, long-lasting and revolutionary change. Let us follow the teachings and always remember what Gandhiji preached—peace and non-violence. We can make our planet, a lot better place to live in. Happy Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

