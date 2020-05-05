Maids or No Maids? Residents Argue On WhatsApp Groups, RWAs Make Their Own Rules Amid No Clarity From Centre, States, Districts on Domestic Helps

Representational image of a housing society (Photo Credits: IANS)

Maids or no maids? Morality or need? Residents in some areas are confused, angry and are debating whether or not domestic helps should be allowed to work, now that the government reportedly says they can. Residents Welfare Associations across the country have taken their own decisions, most deciding against allowing maids, car cleaners and gardeners to be let in, irrespective of which zone the area lies in. Some RWAs are yet to take a decision with discussions on with residents. Residents are a divided lot. Most society WhatsApp groups have become a battleground over the issue. This is also the case on social media. While some say that we need to learn to live with Coronavirus till there is a vaccine and hence, domestic helps, cleaners, electricians must be allowed with precautions, others say that we must wait for the "right time". But no one is yet being able to zero in on "the right time". Domestic Helps Face Difficulties as Many Employers Unwilling to Let Them Resume Work Despite Delhi Government Nod.

There have been different readings of the government order on movement of people and functioning of self-employed people for Lockdown 3.0. The fact is that there is absolutely no mention of domestic helps, gardeners, car cleaners and other such workers in the MHA order on Lockdown 3.0. It wasn't there in the earlier orders either. However, it is not part of the list of things prohibited. So many are assuming that the services of these workers are permitted in all zones.

Then there are news articles being circulated saying that the central government has left it on the RWAs to decide on the movement of these workers. Again, there is absolutely no mention of RWAs being deciding authorities in either the MHA order or guidelines. There have only been news reports circulated with quotes from either some Health Ministry officials or sources. There is no written order on guidelines on domestic helps and RWAs. However, many argue that since movement of people is allowed from 7 am to 7 pm, this movement includes domestic workers too. There were also no precise orders on salons and barber shops in orange and green zones. But they did open in these zones with social distancing norms.

When the Janata Curfew was announced on March 22, followed by a complete lockdown in the country, whether domestic workers should be allowed or not was not as big an issue since many people decided to voluntarily not call them for work and so was decided by all RWAs. However, now, with no respite in the rise in COVID-19 cases, the opinion on whether to allow maids or not, is divided.

With no respite in office hours and some even having to overwork, many argue that they are now ready to have domestic helps coming to work and cannot carry on like this. Working couples, working couples with little kids, working couples with older parents, are mostly part of this group of people who are in favour of maids and cooks being allowed to work with proper norms of hygiene. Many also fear that now with governments sending migrants to their native places, several domestic helps and cleaners would not be available when lockdown is eased. However, the other half of the society argues that cases of COVID-19 continue to rise and hence, domestic helps must not be allowed. Some have also stopped paying salaries to their domestic helps in the absence of their services. Many of those who continue to pay their maids and car cleaners say that the society must learn to live with the existence of COVID-19 till there's a vaccine or cure. Domestic helps in areas such as Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, on the other hand, are also ready to get back to work as most of them in these areas walk or cycle to work and do not depend on public transport, which is not the case with maids in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other such places. In Bengaluru, the BBMP held a video conference with Bangalore Apartments' Federation (BAF), stated in clear terms that domestic help could be allowed with social distancing and hygiene norms.

However, each person is out there quoting a government order, which, in real, is inexistent when it comes to the role of RWAs or allowing maids or even morning and evening walks within society premises, or entry of technicians, relatives, friends etc. There are also discussions on what powers must an RWA hold in the presence of a municipal corporation, a district administration, a state government and a central government, already giving orders. What is needed in such a situation is a clear order from government authorities in this tiff between RWAs and residents. If not at the Central level, clear orders from governments are needed at the municipal level before this gets ugly with society group arguments getting worse and judgemental.