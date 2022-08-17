You must have seen (and used) sex toys for humans, BUT did you know that even monkey use sex toys? Except their sex toys are stones. Yes, thousands of tourists visit Bali's Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary each year to observe long-tailed macaques in their natural environment. However, a recent study found that visitors may be able to see more than they bargained for. The male and female monkeys commonly use stone tools as sex toys to amuse themselves. According to researchers from the University of Lethbridge. Surprising, isn't it?

Other non-human primates have been found to practise masturbation using a variety of equipment, according to earlier research. For instance, in 2018, scientists observed a wild male chimpanzee utilising a used plastic bottle as a sexual object. Additionally, in Tanzania, a male chimpanzee was observed masturbating in 2016 while using a piece of fruit. However, it is still unknown if long-tailed macaques engage in tool-assisted behaviour. Naughty Dog! Pet Refuses to Leave The Dildo It Picked Up During Walk (Watch Funny Video).

Previous studies revealed that before mating, primates masturbate to get rid of poor-quality sperm. The male Balinese macaques weren't ejaculating while utilising their sex toy in this instance, either. Instead, scientists think that the monkeys like using the sex gadgets. It doesn't have to serve a purpose other than self-reward, according to Dr. Cyril Grueter, an associate professor of primatology at the University of Western Australia who was not involved in the study. A behaviour may not be eliminated as long as it does not impair a person's fitness. Sex Toy Accident: Woman Claims She 'Almost Killed' Herself With Vibrator After Leaving It on Charging And Forgetting.

They saw hundreds of instances of monkeys stroking or tapping stones on their genitalia while seated while watching the films. According to the researchers, the males played with the stones more whether their penises were extended out with one hand or upright, suggesting that the behaviour was performed for sexual pleasure. It was more difficult to determine, though, whether the females were stroking the stones for sex or not. The researchers hypothesise that this may be because they tended to choose rougher stones than smooth ones, which may stimulate their genitalia more.

