In a disgusting case, a predator was sentenced for photographing two impressionable teens having sex with men. After a four-week trial in May 2021, Hashim Hussain was found guilty on two charges of taking an indecent image of a kid and two counts of having an indecent image of a child. Disgusting! Teacher Has Sex With Underage 16-Year-Old Student, Gets Charged by St. Petersburg Police.

He reportedly appealed his conviction, claiming that the statute under which he was found guilty was unfair because the girls were older than the legal consent age for sex. The jury was told that Hashim and other males would frequently gather a group of adolescent girls in Bury's Openshaw Park, buy vodka for them, and then drive to one of the girls' homes. After being detained in October 2017 on suspicion of traffic offences, Hashim's phone was taken by the police.

Detectives came upon a video that showed a man having sex with 'a young, intoxicated female' in public while being applauded by bystanders. A girl could be heard on the video questioning if she was being recorded but was told, "it's just a torch," according to the court's hearing. Hashim admitted to police that he had forgotten to take the video. An older man had sex with a young woman while she held onto a kitchen counter with both hands in another video. XXX Sex Video of Man With Prostitute in Pattaya Created by Passers-by, Cops on a Hunt Looking for ‘Disgusting’ Tourist in Thailand.

The court was told that there were several other males gathering around them. Because of a "distinctive watch", he was sporting and the way it appeared in the video, Hashim, of South Cross Street, Bury, was recognised as the videographer. Although the minors on the video were of legal age to give their agreement, it is nevertheless against the law to record sex between people who are younger than 18.

After disembarking from a flight from Pakistan in July 2019, Hashim was detained at Manchester Airport and gave police a "no comment" response to all of their inquiries.

