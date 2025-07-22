The paranormal investigator Dan Rivera’s death has once again put the Annabelle doll into the limelight. Its creepy origin, Ed and Lorraine Warren’s findings, its journey to the Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, and more have increased the curiosity among individuals about the infamous doll. “Warning: Positively Do Not Open,” is what the sign reads on the box, which securely keeps the evil spirit contained. But is the ‘demonic’ Annabelle doll missing again? Where is the creepy-looking Raggedy Ann doll now? Followed by the paranormal investigator’s death, reports further stated that the Annabelle doll was found missing from Riveria’s hotel room in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. People searching for the Annabelle doll online are typically looking for a mix of real-life facts, paranormal curiosity and pop culture content. Searches around ‘Annabelle doll origins,’ ‘Annabelle doll death,’ ‘Annabelle doll paranormal investigator,’ ‘real Annabelle,’ ‘What’s the true story of Annabelle?,’ ‘Where is the real Annabelle doll kept?’ and more have seen a spike.

Dan Rivera’s Mysterious Death

Dan Rivera was a paranormal investigator and Senior Lead Investigator for the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR), the organisation founded by Ed and Lorraine Warren. Active on social media, especially TikTok, he shared insights into haunted objects, especially Annabelle, and lived passion for education in paranormal lore. As part of NESPR’s touring exhibition, ‘Devils on the Run,’ the Annabelle handler brought the haunted artefact to public events across the United States of America to educate the younger minds.

The Real Annabelle Doll Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vela Cultura (@vela.cult.satx)

On July 13, during the Gettysburg stop of ‘Devils on the Run,’ Rivera was found dead in his hotel room. He was 54 years old. While the official statements from Pennsylvania State Police and the Adams County coroner noted nothing suspicious at the scene, the cause of death remains pending.

Is ‘Demonic’ Annabelle Doll Missing Again?

The 2020 viral hoax about the doll ‘escaping’ from the Occult Museum sparked interest. The Annabelle doll often made headlines with conspiracy theories surrounding missing cases. However, time and again, it was proved to be a hoax and confirmed by authorities that the doll is in the safekeeping of the museum. Dan Rivera’s death and the creepy doll not being sighted in his hotel room sparked controversies again. Although authorities confirmed no suspicion of Rivera’s death, haunting enthusiasts were quick to surface on the internet with conspiracy theories. Not deemed suspicious, but his death added to the public’s fascination with Annabelle.

Where Is the Missing Annabelle Doll Now?

Dan Rivera’s sudden passing was widely mourned, and it added a solemn chapter to the Annabelle legend. While officials say there is no foul play, the mystery surrounding his death and the absence of the doll from the scene continues to draw public attention. Notably, Annabelle was not in his hotel room, having likely been secured elsewhere. It was never present at the scene.

Annabelle Doll’s Haunted Origin

The Annabelle doll’s fame stems from a 1970s haunting case involving alleged paranormal behavior, investigated and publicised by Ed and Lorraine Warren. Despite Hollywood portrayals, the real doll is a simple Raggedy Ann still kept in a locked display at the Warrens’ former museum. The real Annabelle doll was gifted to a nursing student named Donna in 1970, triggering alleged paranormal events in a Connecticut apartment. Donna lived in an apartment with her roommate, Angie. Initially, the doll sat on Donna’s bed and seemed harmless. But things quickly took a strange turn. The doll mysteriously began changing its positions and both women discovered eerie paper notes. They contacted a medium who claimed the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle Higgins was attached to the doll.

Annabelle Real Footage: Watch Video of Dan Rivera With Raggedy Ann Doll

Things got worse, and after several creepy instances, the roommates contacted Ed and Lorraine Warren. The Warrens confirmed that the spirit attached to the doll was not a child but an inhuman demonic entity that used the doll as a conduit to possess a human. The Warrens removed the doll from the house and encased it in a glass box to contain the evil-spirited entity. After the couple’s passing, the doll was still kept in the Warren Occult Museum, though the museum has since closed to the public.

Sceptics and academics dismiss many of the paranormal claims surrounding Annabelle, calling them largely folklore or sensational storytelling. But followers view the case as chilling proof of supernatural activity. Meanwhile, after Dan Rivera’s passing, the NESPR continues the tour in his memory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 22, 2025 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).