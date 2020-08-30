A woman from Texas has claimed she was visited by the ghost of her father when she was going through some difficult time herself. A woman named Norma lost her father bout a decade ago. Her mother is battling with cancer and her health has been deteriorating. On a day when she was having a conversation with her mother about it all, she took a moment for herself and went into another room. She says she was 'conversing' with her late father at the time when she got a notification about some movement on the security cam. On checking the footage, she saw a ghostly spirit that sat in the chair in the front porch. She believes it was her father. Video of the security footage has been released online and you will have to see it to believe it! Ghost of The Dead Returns? Mum Finds Her Deceased Daughter's Spirit Playing Around Her Own Grave in New Mexico, Pics of Spooky Visitor Go Viral.

Norma has been taking care of her mother for the last two months, who has been detected with terminal cancer. At a time when she had an emotional conversation with her, she wanted some time for herself. In that grieving moment she says she was 'talking' to her father, remembering him. She got a notification right then about someone at the front porch. When she checked it, there was a white spirit that appeared and sat in the chair. It used to be her father Leandro's favourite spot. It has made her believe it was him visiting her! Woman in Devon Catches Ghost on Camera While Filming Her Son? Watch the Spooky Video!

Watch The Video Here:

Talking about what she saw, she told The Sun, "I expected it to be a cat or something of an animal type, but it was actually that. I kept rewinding it and I was like ‘what is that?’ I showed my mum and the first thing she said was ‘they’re coming for me’. She wasn’t scared, she wasn’t hallucinating at the time." She added that she felt at peace on seeing the video. "The first thing that came to my mind was my dad - I instantly knew it was him," she said. What do you think that movement could have been? Do you believe in ghosts?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2020 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).