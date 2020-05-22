Mangoes Worth Rs 30,000 Looted by Delhi Crowd From Street Vendor in Broad Daylight Amid Lockdown, Watch Video

Mangoes being looted in Delhi (Photo Credits: YouTube Video)

New Delhi, May 22: In a shameful incident, dozens of men pounced upon crates of mangoes left unattended by a street vendor and fled with the fruit in broad daylight in Delhi. The incident took place in north Delhi's Jagatpuri area on Wednesday. Passers-by took away mangoes worth Rs 30,000 after fruit-seller Chhote left crates unguarded following a fight in the neighbourhood. The video of the robbery is going viral on social media. People Arrive at Delhi's Ghazipur Market to Buy Essentials Amid Lockdown.

Speaking to a news channel, Chhote said a fight broke out in the neighbourhood when the police came to enforce the lockdown. "They had a fight over there, near the school. A group of men came here and asked me to move my theli (pushcart)," the fruit-seller said. While he was shifting his push-cart, he left crates of mangoes unattended and people saw it as an opportunity to steal.

Mangoes Worth Rs 30,000 Looted by Delhi Crowd From Street Vendor:

People in the area passing by then jumped onto each other to grab mangoes. The video of the incident showed a rider fleeing with mangoes in his helmet. Some even parked their vehicles and rushed to scoop up whatever they could carry. "I had 15 crates of mangoes here worth about Rs 30,000. They took everything," Chhote was quoted as saying.