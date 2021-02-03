Mia Khalifa has turned into quite an activist, ever since she began talking about injustices that she faced in the XXX porn world. But while she is speaking for herself, Mia Khalifa recently also spoke about the farmer's protest going on in India on Twitter. The disagreement between the central government and some farmers with regards to the new Farm Bill has led to them protesting against the government.

The protest inflated so much that Farmers held 'Tractor Kisan Parade' on Republic Day 2021 in protest against farm laws. However, Mia Khalifa took to Twitter to voice her opinion about India's Farmer protest. "What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest" wrote Mia Khalifa on Twitter with a picture of the protestors holding a placard that reads "Stop Killing Farmers". Check Tweet:

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Recently, even international pop star Rihanna extended her support to farmers protesting on the borders of India's capital against the three agriculture laws introduced by the Central government last year and asked why people were not talking about it. A few months ago chilling revelations from Mia Khalif made all the youngsters on TikTok vouch for #JusticeForMiaKhalifa. Mia Khalifa Reveals Chilling Secrets From The Time Her Famous Hijab Video Went Viral and How She Was Sexually Exploited by 'Vogue Photographer' and Bang Bros.

Mia Khalifa shed lights on how she was tricked and sexually abused in her initial days by a vogue photographer. But soon a petition demanding justice for Mia Khalifa received one million signatures. The petition demands Mia Khalifa's domain name to be returned and her videos to be removed by big enterprises.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2021 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).