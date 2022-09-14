Ram Gopal Varma has shared a pic of American pornstar Mia Malkova with whom the filmmaker has worked in his movie titled Climax. In the pic, the actress is seen flaunting her Cleavage to which RGV has tweeted "I will tell u in an year when I have had enough of seeing this whole picture before I can zoom into specifics." Climax: Ram Gopal Varma’s Hot Thriller With Porn Star Mia Malkova to Release on YouTube, Here’s When You Can Watch It Online.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Here's How Netizens Reacted!

Pervert Act ?

Stop Zooming Said a User

Stop zooming into specifics — rahul (@rahulboredom) September 14, 2022

What a Pervert!

What a pervert Ramu — kiss_my_axe (@it_was_a_mistak) September 14, 2022

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).