Migrant Worker in Rajasthan Steals Bicycle to Help Carry Disabled Child, Sorry Note Leaves Netizens Teary-Eyed (View Pic)

Sorry note from a migrant worker. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@avtansa)

Jaipur, May 16: A sorry note from a migrant worker in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan has gone viral on social media, leaving netizens teary-eyed.

In this note, the poor man has narrated his despairing story as the reason for stealing the bicycle and earnestly apologised for it. Migrant Crisis: From Man Dragging Pregnant Wife for 700 Km to Child Sleeping on Trolley Bag, Videos of Migrant Workers Struggling to Reach Their Homes Will Break Your Heart.

In the note, he said he, along with his physically challenged son, needed to travel to Bareilly, UP. "As my son can't walk the big distance, I am stealing your bicycle. Please forgive me (Main aapki cycle lekar ja raha hoon. Ho sake toh mujhe maaf kar dena ji)," he wrote.

Below is the Picture of the Note Left My Mohammad Iqbal:

A moving note in Hindi by a honest man named Mohammad Iqbal who had to steal a bike to pedal home his disabled child from 250 kms away in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. https://t.co/VoNJdWHcKm pic.twitter.com/8Dng804iOc — Abhishek Avtans अभिषेक अवतंस (@avtansa) May 16, 2020

The incident has been reported from the Rarah village in the Bharatpur district. Mohammad Iqbal, a migrant worker from Bareilly, stole a cycle from Sahab Singh's house on May 11 night. Singh found the note while sweeping the verandah.