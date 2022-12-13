For all those wondering who is Jenny Popach, she has gained quite a bit of attention for posting sexual content. But what worries the internet is that she is a teenager who is posting hypersexual content, mostly on the platform TikTok, where she has gathered 7 million followers. She is best known for posting dance videos to her jennypopach TikTok account but has also gained a following on YouTube by posting video tutorials and challenges. She is being referred to as “TikTok’s Problem Child” for testing the platform guidelines and leaving the moderators, executives and parent watchdogs clueless due to parental approval. Here’s everything you need to know about the social media star. TikTok Star Jenny Popach, Teenager Posting Sexual Contents With Parental Approval, Testing the Platform’s Guidelines.

Jenny Popach’s real name is Roselie Arritola, and she is currently 16 years old, born on November 15, 2006. She is from Miami, Florida and has even done a couple of videos with her brother, which included ones doing his makeup and a brother tag video. On the platform TikTok, her popular videos include a dance video set to the Tyga song Money Mouf in September 2020 and another one with over 17 million views from December 2021, where she lip-synced to a dialogue between Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster and superimposed a picture of Kylie over the video. The TikTok star has just recently turned 16.

Jenny Popach, on Turning 16

Didn't know I was a star ⭐buuuut now I'm 16! Lol pic.twitter.com/Je6GAWESCu — Jenny Popach (@JennyPopach8) November 19, 2022

Jenny With Her Family on Her 16th Birthday

Love my family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1OVh7WvDI6 — Jenny Popach (@JennyPopach8) November 19, 2022

She first joined YouTube in November 2017, and her first video on the platform was called My First Official Time In New York, which gained over 2,000 views. Young creators like Jenny are actually posing problems for the moderators with parental consent, leaving them absolutely unsure of what to do.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2022 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).