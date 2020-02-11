Mimi Chakraborty Birthday Special: Five Things Not Many People Know About the Trinamool MP

Mimi Chakraborty (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For Lok Sabha 2019 elections, the political party Trinamool Congress gave 17 women tickets to contest. Two of the names came in as a surprise. It was well-known actresses from the Bangla film industry—Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. They were given the task of fighting from prestigious Jadavpur and Basirhat seats. Ever since then, there was no looking back for both. Mimi emerged victorious with a huge margin in the election. She did not have any political background, but dominated the media during the entire election coverage. But she is much more than an actress and now a political figure. The Trinamool MP is celebrating her birthday today (February 11, 2020). She turned 31! On this special occasion, here are five things about the actress turned politician that not many people know. TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty Match Steps With Bengali Actress Subhashree Ganguly As They Pay Tribute to Maa Durga.

1. Mimi hails from Jalpaiguri, a city in the West Bengal State. She spent her childhood in Deomali town in Arunachal Pradesh, but later moved back to her ancestral home in Jalpaiguri.

2. Briefly, before starting her acting career, Mimi was a model. She also participated in Femina Miss India.

3. Mimi is the only child of her parents, Arun Chakraborty and Tapashi Chakraborty. She completed her graduation in English from Asutosh College, Kolkata.

4. Bapi Bari Jaa was Mimi’s debut film which was released in 2012. She has acted in many Bengali films. Bojhena Shey Bojhena, Proloy, Golpo Holeo Shotti, Katmundu and Gangster were among the hits.

5. Mimi won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with a margin of 2,95,239 votes. But her political journey was not easy. Both Mimi and Nushrat was heavily trolled by her followers, especially when they posed outside the Parliament. They shared the picture as they officially started their political career.

Despite being at the receiving end of trolling and commentary, Mimi had remarkably challenged sexism. Her vote margin was more impressive than most other winning candidates in West Bengal. Aside from acting and political interest, Mimi is also interested in music. She made her singing debut with the reprise version of “Keno Je Toke” in Mon Jaane Na. As Mimi turns 31 today, we wish the successful actress turned politician more luck and victories. Happy Birthday, Mimi!