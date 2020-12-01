We have entered December, the last month of 2020 and looks like the mystery of this year continues. If there's one thing that's bothering some netizens right now is the mysterious appearance and disappearance of a monolith in Utah. But as mysteriously the landmark has disappeared, it is not the only one. Now a penis-shaped landmark from German mountain is nowhere to be seen! A phallic wooden structure, popular among tourists at the Grueten mountain has been reportedly 'chopped down' leaving behind just saw dust. This morning, a similar monolith appearance in Romania stunned netizens. So that's as strange as its getting.

As reported in Daily Star, it was a 6.5ft wooden statue erected on a Bavarian mountainside and over the weekend it was chopped down. There left behind just a pile of sawdust and wood chips here. With its very representative shape, the spot was popular among hikers to take some cheeky photos and post them online. As per a local folklore, it was given as a birthday present for a young man but his family did not appreciate it. So it was left up on the mountainside later on. The structure is so popular that there's a local beer named after it. X-Rated Xmas! Penis-Shaped Christmas Lights 'Decorate' Belgian Town, Mayor Asks People to Look at Its Humorous Side (See Viral Pics).

Here's a Pic of The Penis-Shaped Sculpture From Germany:

Here's Another One

The Statue At Night

The penis-shaped sculpture unfortunately leaves behind no trace for detectives to start investigating about what exactly happened. A German news agency informed that cops of Kempton are working on the disappearance but they are not clear what is the crime committed here. "We don't know whether it is a criminal offence or not," said a police spokesperson to the news agency. So, what are your theories about this one?

