Munawar Faruqui who was arrested on January 1, following a complaint stating he allegedly made “objectionable remarks” was released from Indore Central Jail late in the night on February 6, after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail. With his release, fans of Faruqui was waiting for his return to comedy, but he took Instagram by storm, when on February 13, he posted about his YouTube video, which hinted he is leaving comedy. The title of the YouTube video read, “Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy.” But there was a twist, and a “typo” in the title, as the 32-year-old rightly noted in the video. He highlighted the proper use of the internet, instead of spreading hatred online.

Faruqui started the video by saying, “This could be my last video,” but only that it’s not. “Today, we make enemies on the internet,” he says in the video, further hinting how there are some people who are using the platform for ill-purposes. He stressed that the internet is for entertainment and information, and not spreading hate and hurtful remarks. He rightly points out, “If we want to ban something, why are we not banning hate on the internet." In recent years, we have seen how artists often become victims of online trolls and hatred, which together shakes the actual belief of using the internet.

In the ten-minutes long video, Faruqui even sarcastically commented that there are people whose passion could be to sit in the car and use cuss words (most likely hinting to Hindustani Bhau), but there are those who intend to make people laugh with their jokes. The standup comedian further mentioned that he turned off the comments once to stop people from fighting each other, but instead got labelled as 'coward'.

Watch Video of Munawar Faruqui Leaving Comedy:

At the time of writing this, the clip received more than 400K views and the number is only increasing. The 32-year-old ended the video noting there was a “typo” in the title of video of the YouTube clip. It was supposed to be “Munawar Faruqui LIVING Comedy.”

