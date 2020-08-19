Vikas Fhatak, aka, Hindustani Bhau, is trending on social media once again. The Big Boss 13 contestant uploaded a video where he was seen hurling abuses citing recent incidents on religious context. In a rather derogatory language, Bhau was seen speaking and not caring about the ‘system’ anymore and take the matter in his own hands through violence. While the original (trigger warning: foul language) video has been taken down, the clip has been re-shared online by the netizens, who now demand his arrest and verified Instagram account to be revoked. Popular social media personalities and other stand-up comedians such as Kunal Kamra, too called him out, urging the police officials to take action against him for his ‘hate-speech’ video.

Bhau always records his videos sitting in his car and sharing his opinion about certain situations, often in a derogatory and abusive manner. Aside from YouTube, he also runs a verified Instagram account, where he has more than 3 million followers. In the latest now-deleted video, the social media ‘influencer’ was seen to highlight a series of events that were in the news due to religious context. He spoke about the viral video showing woman in Bahrain damaging Lord Ganesh idols and a few more incidents, speaking about not caring the ‘system’ anymore and take matters in his own hands. He added that whosoever makes fun of his religion or God will not be forgiven, and urges his followers to bash those found in such acts openly. Hindustani Bhau Makes His Twitter Debut, Reveals He Has Used Up The Money He Earned From Bigg Boss To Help The Needy Amid Lockdown.

Popular social media personalities and other users showed their displeasure over the viral video. They demand strict against Bhau and also questioned how his significantly abusive videos earned him a verified account on Instagram. "This man #hindustanibhau has a verified account on Instagram and he has the job to give open call to violence. He do so in his every video. This can create mob and result danger. For all of this he was the part of #BiggBoss last year," wrote one Twitter user. Check out more tweets below in this article.

Check Tweets:

It is absolutely outrageous that a person is openly putting up a video of threatening violence and disrespecting constitution of the nation! Is there any action taken against him ?! #hindustanibhau — Vanshshikha (@tamarpalli) August 18, 2020

Netizens Demand His Arrest

Influencing others for such scurrilous act is no less than crime . #hindustanibhau career is based on abusive contents , giving rape threats and evoking violence between groups ,etc . High time to put this guy in jail !!! — Rahul Verma (@RahulVerma4860) August 18, 2020

They Question the Kind of Content He Makes

#hindustanibhau never thought in my wildest dreams, that even hurling abuses can help u have a distinct identity and a career!! — Vivek singh (@Advocate_vivekk) August 19, 2020

Social Media Users Are Not Impressed!

Who the hell this Hindustani bhau is?? How ppl can follow such kind of people's filth in the name of the content and make them a celebrity. He is clearly a hate monger, who is creating turmoil among the ppl at this absolute time. #Bhau#hindustanibhau — Kshitij (@Kdl_kshitij) August 18, 2020

Some Tagged Mumbai Police to Take Action Against Him

#hindustanibhau A person who openly abuses othr. instead abuses all most evryne. yet No complnt, no action is taken over him. in a recent video he said 'system side me' pehle maaro who is he referng to?!!! @DGPMaharashtra @CMOMaharashtra @PMOIndia @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiMirror — Yusuf Patel (@yusuf_6987) August 19, 2020

Is Abuse a New Trend?

Is abusing become a new in thing amongst the young generation.. Ppl like Hindustani #Bhau get followed for their abuse... Sad... We are moving backwards.. — RiA D'Souza (@RiaRevealed) August 18, 2020

Bhau has often courted controversy because of his videos being uploaded online. But the latest one seems to have crossed the line. As of now, no official action has been taken against him, and more reports on the incident are being awaited.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 09:42 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).