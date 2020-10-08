What is "Naked Ballot?" The law that involves the usage of two envelopes? Well, to enlighten the people about the naked ballot, celebs are going an extra mile by literally stripping to nothing. The idea is to create awareness about the new law for which many Hollywood stars including Amy Schumer, Tiffany Haddish, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Naomi Campbell, Mark Ruffalo, Sarah Silverman and Sacha Baron Cohen have appeared topless in a new PSA. Ahead of the presidential election, it is important that more and more people know about the "naked ballots". US Elections 2020 Review: Joe Biden Maintains Steady Lead in Polls as Donald Trump Prepares to Contest Election.

"Hey, I’m naked! Great, now that I have your attention: VOTE! And if you’re voting absentee, make sure you follow ALL of the instructions on your ballot. Don’t just take my word for it, listen to all my naked friends. #NakedBallots", Amy Schumer captioned the video that has now gone viral. In the video, you can see actor Josh Gad as well as comedian Sacha Baron Cohen as his character Borat. In the video, actor Ruffalo said: “I know what you’re thinking, Ruffalo, put your clothes on.” And then went ahead to say, “Don’t sit on them, get those things out ASAP.” Celebrities also warn against returning “naked ballots” that have not been properly concealed inside an envelope in case they are not counted.

What is a "Naked Ballot"?

Introduced by Pennsylvania court, the strict new rule impacts voters in 16 states, including Pennsylvania to include a second "secrecy" envelope with all its mail ballots to prevent rejection of thousands of mail-in votes. So now voters sending the mail-in votes, forget to include that envelope when they return their ballots, the error will be termed a "naked ballot" resulting in their votes regarded null and void.

Mira Rabin thew light at this "mistake" she was almost about to make while mailing in her ballot for Pennsylvania's primary election in June. "I read the instructions, or thought I did. I filled it out, put it in the envelope, sealed it and then said, 'Wait — what's that other envelope?' It was the secrecy envelope", Rabin said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 08, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).