Milind Soman often talks about how fit his mother Usha Soman is. This week, the model's mother turned 81 and the family made sure to celebrate in a special way keeping with the fitness vibe that they are known for. Milind shared a video where Usha can be seen doing 15 pushups. Whoa! We all should aim to be fit enough to do 15 pushups when we are 81. Milind Soman Says Boredom Is the Root of a Lot of Mental, Emotional and Physical Disorders.

Milind wrote on Instagram, "3rd July 2020. 81 amazing years celebrated with birthday in lockdown. Party with 15pushups and a jaggery vanilla almond cake baked by @ankita_earthy happy birthday Aai keep smiling !!" Milind Soman’s 81-Year Old Mother Almost Beats His Wife Ankita Konwar in ‘Langadi’ Race and We Can’t Stop Praising Her Fitness Level (Watch Video).

Earlier, in April 2020, Milind shared a video where he was skipping rope with his mother to stay fit. Talking about his mother's level of fitness, Milind had told Vogue, "Everyone thinks what my mum does is amazing, but I think it’s normal. We should all be able to think that way. I don’t know why we don’t,"

Check Out Milind Soman's Instagram Post Here:

Usha has also climbed to the base of Mt Everest, apart from trekking to the base of Africa’s highest range, Mount Kilimanjaro. "My mom works very hard and does what she wants to, but never complains. Last year, we went to hike 350km for 20 days. She was really fast, much faster than I was myself," Milind has said.

