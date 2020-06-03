Milind Soman Says Boredom Is the Root of a Lot of Mental, Emotional and Physical Disorders

Milind Soman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Milind Soman knows how to make headlines. When he is not winning world's toughest triathlons, his social media platforms do the job. The model recently spoke up for the ban on Chinese products and deleted TikTok. Now, he has given his two cents on how boredom is the root for all mental, physical and emotional disorders. Taking to his Instagram, he narrated the story about how he was once bored with the same swimming routine and received the golden life advice from his coach.

He wrote: "When I was 16, I complained to my swimming coach Sandeep Divgikar that my performance was suffering because I was bored with the routines and life at the training camp. He said that if I was bored, it was my choice. This is one of the most important lessons I have learnt: I have a choice in everything. To be happy or not, to help or not, to be productive or not, are all choices that we must make. And to make the right choice for ourselves is in our hands."

Check Out Milind Soman's Post Here:

"Boredom is the most common disease that afflicts all people. It is the root of a lot of mental, emotional and physical disorder. So I learned: to be bored or not, is a choice. The simple truth is that if you open your mind and take a good look inside of yourself, the world is too big, life is too intense and there are too many things to see and explore to ever be bored," Milind further added.

Milind's last screen appearance was Four More Shots Please season 2.