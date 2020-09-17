Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 today, i.e. on September 17, 2020. Modi is the serving as the 14th and current Prime Minister of India since 2014. Modi is also the Member of Parliament for Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. Prior to this, he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. He was appointed Chief Minister due to Keshubhai Patel's failing health and poor public image following the earthquake in Bhuj. Modi was elected to the legislative assembly soon after.

PM Modi is the first prime minister outside of the Indian National Congress (INC) to win two consecutive terms with a full majority and the second to complete more than five years in office after Atal Bihari Vajpayee. To mark the 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, let us take you through few of his powerful quotes that will inspire you. You can also share these quotes with your friends and family members.

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I am a small man who wants to do big things for small people

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: If you call yourself a leader, then you have to be decisive. If you’re decisive, then you have the chance to be a leader. These are two sides to the same coin

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: I am a very optimistic man and only an optimistic man can bring optimism in the country

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: It is important how we view the youth of our nation. To simply consider them as new age voters will be a big mistake. They are the new age power

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: People’s blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is commitment

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Individual efforts can bring excellence but only collective efforts can deliver effectively

Narendra Modi Quotes (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Quote Reads: Don’t dream to be something but rather dream to do something great

On the occasion of the PM's birthday, the BJP has organised 'Seva Saptah' at 70 places in every district from September 14-20 in which BJP workers will work for cleanliness, fruit distribution. We will visit hospitals and take care of the ill. There will be blood donation drives with a special focus on plasma donation," he said.

Born on September 17, 1950 to a Gujarati family in Vadnagar, Modi helped his father sell tea as a child and has said he later ran his own stall. He was introduced to the RSS at the age of eight, beginning a long association with the organisation. As per history, during the state of emergency imposed across the country in 1975, Modi was forced to go into hiding. The RSS assigned him to the BJP in 1985 and he held several positions within the party hierarchy until 2001, rising to the rank of general secretary.

