It isn't a Friday, but definitely a "Fry-day," if you love munching on the yummy potato snack. This day is perfectly yours if you are someone who screams out loud to order, "Fries Fries, French Fries!" National French Fries Day is observed in the United States on July 13. Also known as finger chips or fried potatoes, they are much loved by people around the world for its crispy texture and taste. How to Make Fries Healthy and Cut Down on Calories.

Ready with some pepper and salt along with some dip into butter and sauce? Time to get a little cheesy with words this French Fries Day. We often come across people saying of being in a pickle, doing a cake walk or finding something not their cup of tea. This French Fries Day, you could try using some fries in your lingo!

Quirky and Interesting Puns on Fries!

“Keep Your Friends Close and Your Fries Closer.”

“Fries or Guys? Choose Wise!”

"Not Tired or Fired, I'm French Fried."

“Your French Fries Are Just My French Fries on the Wrong Plate."

"Time Fries When I'm With You."

“You’re the Ketchup to My Fries.”

French fries (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Aren't they worth a share and smile? Well, on this day you could slightly cheat over diet restrictions and try the yummy crisp delicacy. Happy National French Fries Day to all foodies!

