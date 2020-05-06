National Nurses Week 2020: From Crocs to Nike, Brands Thank Frontline Heroes by Giving Freebies and Discounts on Products for Their Hard Work

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The United States of America is celebrating National Nurses Week 2020. It is a significant observance dedicated to recognising the works and contributions of nurses in the country and the world, as a whole. Nurses play an essential role in medical services, and the ongoing pandemic has proved how much challenging their work structure is. They are dedicated, risking lives every day, while treating numerous patients to help them recover diseases and illnesses. The COVID-19 spread shows how the frontline workers are so important as they battle to save lives. The National Nurses Week is a celebration of their work and efforts. Companies have come up with efforts to honour the medical professionals by offering special deals and freebies to them, from May 6 to May 12, 2020, in the celebration of National Nurses Week 2020. From Crocs donating free pairs of shoes to Adidas and Nike giving special discounts on apparels, here is the list of popular brands and their offers for the essential workers to thank them for their hardwork. National Nurses Week 2020 Thank You Notes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Wishes & Facebook Greetings to Appreciate the Frontline Warriors on National Nurses' Day.

1. Airbnb: The famous online vacation rental platform is providing free accommodation in the homes of volunteer hosts to healthcare workers treating patients of COVID-19. Airbnb’s Frontline Stays program allows medical personnel with convenient and comfortable places to stay so they can focus their attention and efforts on saving lives.

2. Chipotle: Starting from today, May 6, 2020, the Mexican restaurant company, Chipotle says healthcare workers will be able to sign up for a chance to receive free burritos. The offer is a part of a special buy one, give one program!

3. Dunkin Donuts: The famous coffeehouse company, Dunkin Donuts, is giving free hot and iced coffee and a free doughnut to all healthcare workers on National Nurses Day 2020. Any medical professional who visit the participating locations, can enjoy this special offer.

We're offering a FREE Medium Hot or Iced Coffee & a Donut to all nurses & healthcare professionals on 5/6. All you need to do is: 1️⃣When ordering, say you’re a nurse or healthcare worker there for the offer 2️⃣Order a medium hot or iced coffee & donut 3️⃣Go on & crush your day! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OoWvfuXOP0 — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 3, 2020

4. Crocs: The shoe manufacturing company, Crocs have announced a new program, ‘A Free Pair for Healthcare,’ where they have decided to donate 10,000 pairs of crocs a day to healthcare workers, fighting against the deadly virus. The rubber-like moulded polymer resin, are waterproof and can be easily washed off, which is a great advantage for people taking extra precautions because of the spread of coronavirus.

5. Nike: The sports brand has announced its plan to recognise frontline healthcare workers combating COVID-19 by donating above 140,000 footwear, apparel and equipment globally. The company has partnered with the non-profit, Good360 in the United States of America and other local organisations to execute this effort.

In recognition of frontline healthcare workers around the world, Nike will donate the Air Zoom Pulse and other product to healthcare athletes. — Nike (@Nike) May 4, 2020

6. Adidas: The clothing brand is offering a 40 percent discount to the medical professionals, first responders, nurses and military website. Before getting benefit from the discount, the professionals will have to verify themselves.

7. Starbucks: Since the end of March, Starbucks has been giving out free tall coffees, hot and iced to first responders and frontline healthcare workers. The company plans to continue the same throughout May.

It is really great to see how brands and companies are trying their own ways to thank the medical professionals for their contributions. They have been working hard. With the number of cases being increased worldwide, the challenge to contain the spread does not seem to be easy. At this difficult time, the nurses and other frontline workers need our support, as they continue to battle with the virus.