It is the National Voters’ Day 2021, which is observed annually on January 25. The day is observed to mark the Election Commission of India (ECI) foundation day. National Voters’ Day is observed to encourage more young voters to take part in the political process. Voting is the significant right of the citizens of our country, and ECI’s role in making it happen during the election days is commendable. Social media is filled with National Voters’ Day 2021 wishes, HD images and messages. Netizens have flood Twitter timeline by sharing powerful quotes to mark ECI’s foundation day. In this article, we bring you how Tweeple is observing the annual event.

Ahead of Republic Day on January 26, India observes National Voters’ Day. It has been observed on January 25 annually since 2011, all across the country to mark the foundation day of the ECI on January 25, 1950. The main purpose of the day is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment, especially for the new voters. The theme for National Voters’ Day 2021 is, “Making Our Voters Empowered, Vigilant, Safe and Informed.” Social media is filled with National Voters’ Day 2021 wishes, images, quotes and messages to mark ECI’s foundation day. Virtual events are being organised so that people can enjoy the annual event from home.

Check Tweets:

Voting is Our Right

Hearty congratulations to all the respected voters of the state Of W.B for the 'National Voters Day' dedicated to participatory democracy.This is our right and duty. Awareness is the purpose of National Voters Day.🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @DilipGhoshBJP @Parthapal575 @TollygungeAcBjp — Biswajit Dey (@itsBiswajitDey) January 25, 2021

Your Vote Matters

Voters' Day Messages Take Over Twitter

Vote is ur right. Give ur precious vote 2 d rght prsn who really deserves it. Don't sell it, let d right candidate get ur vt frm u.I believe,D knowledge of d candidates is dependent on d knwld of d voters. Make ur Vill,City,State,Country btr wd ur valuable vote #NationalVotersDay pic.twitter.com/c1EzyLhRqr — Parashjyoti Seal 🇮🇳 (@itsPARASH) January 25, 2021

Each Vote Matters

Each vote matters.... Feel proud to be a voter.... Get ready to vote... It's our right and duty...#NationalVotersDay2021 #NationalVotersDay pic.twitter.com/NJ9wSQUmmt — THRIVIKRAMARAO KASI (@ThrivikramaraoK) January 25, 2021

It is the 11th National Voters’ Day on January 25. Dedicated to the voters of the country, the day is utilised to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process.

