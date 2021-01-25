Republic Day 2021 is here, and the celebrations are top-notch. Even though, the events will go virtual this year, people across the country are extremely excited for the national holiday. Honouring the date on which the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day, also known as Gantantra Diwas. Since, this year, the Republic Day celebration will not be as grand as it has always been, you can ring in the spirit of patriotism at your home as well. Celebrate Republic Day 2021 virtually, by creating tricolour-inspired beautiful rangoli patterns. In this article, we bring you some easy rangoli ideas and video tutorials so that you can make the latest muggulu patterns and kolas for Gantantra Diwas celebration.

Republic Day 2021 celebration will be less eventful as compared to the previous years. There won’t be any chief guest this year and the Republic Day parade will be held with only a few spectators, with the entire event being live-streamed online. All the necessary precautions are taken to avoid the spread of the virus. Schools will engage students in online competitions and more. Rangolis are a significant part of any celebrations in our country. The traditional patterns are believed to bring good luck. To make Republic Day 2021 memorable, create stunning rangolis, pookalam designs, kolam patterns, and muggulus. Get the design inspiration from the videos below to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day.

Did you like the patterns? The tricolour inspired designs rightly captures the essence of the Republic Day celebration. We hope you can create some beautiful traditional patterns to adorn your home to make the honourable occasion. Happy Republic Day!

