Mumbai Police is celebrating Navratri in style this festive season! They took to social media sharing the importance of wearing facemasks while celebrating Navratri during these nine days. The cops' handle shared photos of facemasks in nine different colours, representing the nine hues worn on the days. Mumbai Police posted the photo with the caption, "A sure-fire way to ensure that you stay fashionably ‘safe’, this Navratri! #ColorCodeYourSafety." The tweet also says, "'Nav-Rang' of Safety" the nine-colours of safety. Navratri 2020 begins on October 17 and ends on October 25, with each day being dedicated to a form of Maa Durga. Navratri 2020 Colours and Fashion: Celebrity-Approved Stay-at-Home, Look Festive Chic Colourful Simple Style Ideas!

As facemasks have become the need of the hour, people are looking at colour-coordinating their masks with that of their attire for the festive season. Navratri is a nine-day long Hindu festival celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the country. Devotees of Goddess Durga keep fast and celebrate the festival with depending on regional traditions and customs. The flow of colours worn by devotees starting from Day 1 changes every year. This year it begins with grey on day 1, then orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green, peacock green and purple. Navratri 2020: Fashion Designing Students in Gujarat’s Surat Perform ‘Garba’ Sporting Hand-Painted Costumes Made of PPE Kits (Watch Video)

Mumbai Police Celebrates Navratri With 9 Different Colours of Facemasks:

A sure-fire way to ensure that you stay fashionably ‘safe’, this Navratri! #ColorCodeYourSafety pic.twitter.com/p4snYAbt8z — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 17, 2020

Meanwhile, as Navratri celebrations have begun, one should ensure that safety precautions are followed before indulging in celebrations. Also, due to COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations have been curtailed in most parts of the country, but people should ensure they do not crowd temple grounds and streets during the occasion. Wearing your facemasks and follow all safety guidelines for a safe festive season.

