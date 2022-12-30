Finally, taking the gym membership? Planning on giving up sweetmeats next year? And what other positive transformation do you want to see in yourself? Well, isn't this an every-year thing now? Jokes apart, each year, just like you, millions of people make great New Year's Resolutions in the hope of sparking a buoyant change in their life. The recurring themes may differ from person to person, but the question is how many of them are executed in real life. It is not a cup of tea to get done all the scheduled activities from the checklist in real life. Because it is easier to keep them on paper, anytime, but one should never give up. We can't guarantee that these New Year's Resolutions 2023 funny memes, amusing messages, puns, jokes and images can motivate you or not, but these dank tweets can surely make you laugh your socks off! Lucky Fruits for New Year 2023: From Lemon to Pomegranate; 5 Fruits That Will Attract Good Health, Luxury and Prosperity in Your Favour in The Coming Year.

Whether it is about completing the novel with the dust settled on it or spending fewer hours scrolling on social media, let's start afresh once again. Let's take a new page for a completely untouched chapter of your life. But before you go all the way to build a mountain, start with minor modifications. You see, you are not alone in this. We are just a few weeks from changing our calendar, and the excitement level is pretty perceptible on social media platforms. Before you press the restart button for the upcoming year, check out these rib-tickling New Year's Resolutions jokes, memes and puns that are still better than your commitments. New Year’s Eve 2022 Celebration Plans: From a Theme Party to a Resolution Draw, Best Ideas To Spend the Last Night of the Year.

Typical Year-End Mood!

Working out on January 1st after making a New Year’s Resolution to get fit like pic.twitter.com/fRSWqkAc9D — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 27, 2022

Whose 2023 Is This?

new year resolution pic.twitter.com/D1DH6iOtBn — MIKE CHINNARAT (@mmikesiri) November 27, 2022

Jethalal, We Get You!

Me thinking about all my unachieved new year's resolutions : pic.twitter.com/EnafTN23D4 — Veer Bajrang 𓃬 (@VeerBajrangSays) November 30, 2022

It's Not Funny, Ugh!

Me: Thinking about new year resolution... My brain: https://t.co/agjAQTxVvl — Tejas Mangi (@imTMangi) November 30, 2022

Let's Change The Topic!

People after making resolution for new year and breaking all of them on 2nd jan- pic.twitter.com/eIiIb11Lze — 🕉️Shivu🇮🇳 (@Shivu_Memes) December 31, 2020

The web is a masterpiece of viral content that shows everyone's collective hatred towards the most obvious topic — New Year's Resolutions! But this content is the only thing funnier than the actual issue. Nevertheless, enjoy these painfully hilarious reactions by the netizens till you actually implement the same. Happy New Year 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2022 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).