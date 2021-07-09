YouTuber Karl Rock claims that the Indian government has barred his entry to the country. In a video, the New Zealand origin YouTuber alleged that after his name was blacklisted by the government, he sent “multiple emails” seeking reentry to the country, where his wife, Manisha Malik and her family reside. He further claimed that his emails were ignored by the government.

Rock, whose actual name is Karl Edward Rice, uploaded a video on his verified Youtube channel with over a million subscribers, describing his ordeal on July 9. In the video, Rock alleges that he hasn't seen his wife for over a year. The video is titled, ‘Why I Haven’t Seen My Wife in 269 Days #Blacklist”.

Rock left India in October 2020 to travel across Dubai and Pakistan but when he sought to return, he found out his Visa was cancelled "through the New Delhi International Airport." British Youtuber and Influencer Oil London Undergoes Surgery To Look Like a BTS Star

When Rock tried to apply for a new visa in Dubai, he discovered that he was blacklisted. “Quite surprisingly they called me into the Indian High Commission in Dubai … and they told me in person that, ‘Karl, you’ve been blacklisted and we can’t issue you a visa to go home to India,” Rock said in the Video. However, he claimed that the reason for his blacklist was not listed by the government.

“Before somebody is blacklisted, they’re meant to be given a right of reply and time to reply. I wasn’t,” he said.

Rock also pleaded with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to find recourse for his struggles. In a Twitter post, he tagged Ardern and wrote, "Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle." He provided a link to his youtube video in the Twitter post.

Dear @jacindaardern, the Govt. of India has blocked me from entering India separating me from my wife & family in Delhi. They blacklisted me without telling me, giving reasons, or letting me reply. Please watch my struggle https://t.co/dq0Z98SCFw @NZinIndia @MukteshPardeshi pic.twitter.com/sLM2nk9lR3 — Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock) July 9, 2021

Since the "Blacklisting" Rock has sought the help of the Indian government to swiftly resolve the issue but the plea has allegedly fallen on deaf ears. The plea was made in a petition to the Delhi High Court.

He has also started an online petition seeking support from the citizens. The petition on Change.Org has so far garnered over 30,000 signatures.

