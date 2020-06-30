Nisha Guragain viral videos are really sought after. Fans are in love with the 22-year-old beauty who is extremely popular on TikTok in India. Nisha Guragain's epic Bollywood dance videos and Lip-Syncing videos usually have funny or romantic audio clips. Nisha Guragain saree videos and pics are also loved by her fans but now TikTok amongst more than 50 Chinese apps like Shein, UC Browser, ShareIt are banned in India and if you still want to watch Nisha Guragain viral videos, allow us to tell you what to do. Most of the TikTok star's fans search for Nisha Guragain viral videos online but if you want to see more of Nisha Guragain videos and photos despite the ban on Chinese app, TikTok you can check out her Instagram id which is @iamnishaguragain. You can also search for Nisha Guragain TikTok videos on YouTube. Ample compilations of Nisha Guragain videos are available on YouTube as well.

The TikTok star is very famous for recreating some dance steps done by famous Bollywood celebs and she has even garnered over 2 million followers on Instagram, and a whopping 27.9 million followers on TikTok but unfortunately after the TikTok ban, Nisha Guragain videos will not be available on the Chinese video-making and sharing app. On Instagram, she reshares TikTok videos so you can watch them on the social media platform post the ban on the Chinese app. Nisha Guragain Videos and Photos: Check out Charming Lip-Sync and Dance Videos of the TikTok Star!

Watch Nisha Guragain Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram Tu phone mera 😒#Ringtone #preetindeusic @jannatzubair29 @thesiddharthnigam A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain) on May 7, 2020 at 3:04am PDT

Another Video of Nisha Guragain on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:04pm PDT

You Can Also Check Nisha Guragain Viral Videos on YouTube:

Nisha Guragain had even recently launched a music video, 'Romance Karoon' sung by Ritik Chouhan with Riva Arora on YouTube last month. Similarly for Avneet Kaur, Heer Naik, Manjul Khattar, Disha Madan, Ahsaas Channa, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Riyaz Ali, Garima Chaurasia and Jannat Zubair Rehmani and other famous TikTokers can be found on Instagram and YouTube after the ban of Chinese app by the govt. of India. If you are looking for Nisha Guragain video via a Google search, you will find it under #fantastic3. Nisha Guragain was also roasted by CarryMinati recently just like he did to Amir Siddiqui via his "YouTube vs TikTok: The End". This particular video made by CarryMinati sees him roasting TikToker Nisha Guragain for her dance moves. It has recently gone viral all over social. If you haven't watched the video, viewers discretion is advised because a lot of profanity has been used.

