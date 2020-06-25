Nisha Guragain photos and videos are always searched by her fans, after all, she has created a name for herself via her TikTok account and creating short videos. The TikTok star is popular for making dance and lip-sync videos on the app. However, she has also garnered over 2 million followers on Instagram where she shares beautiful pictures of herself. Nisha Guragain's music video, 'Romance Karoon' sang by Ritik Chouhan having Nisha Guragain and Riva Arora was also released on YouTube last month.

If you are looking for Nisha Guragain video you will usually find it under #fantastic3 and also on her TikTok id @nishaguragain. Her Instagram id is @iamnishaguragain where Nisha shares her some BTS videos and pictures as well. She has a fanbase that loves her for her charm. And if you are one too, let's take a look at some of the amazing pics and popular videos of Nisha Guragain on TikTok.

Nisha Guragain in Sari

Nisha Guragain Video

Another Saree Video

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain) on Jun 5, 2020 at 1:49am PDT

Pretty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NishaGuragain (@iamnishaguragain) on Jun 4, 2020 at 4:31am PDT

It turns out that CarryMinati who is known to hate TikTokers has even roasted Nisha Guragain just like he did to Amir Siddiqui via his "YouTube vs TikTok: The End". This particular video made by CarryMinati sees him roasting TikToker Nisha Guragain for her dance moves. It has recently gone viral all over social. If you haven't watched the video, viewers discretion is advised because a lot of profanity has been used.

Check out the video for yourself (Contains Profanity, Viewers Discretion is Advised) :

India's TikTok lovers are divided between the people who love lip-syncing/dancing and others who love comedy. Some of the famous names who make Bollywood style videos are Avneet Kaur, Heer Naik, Manjul Khattar, Disha Madan, Ahsaas Channa, Nagma Mirajkar, Awez Darbar, Riyaz Ali, Garima Chaurasia andJannat Zubair Rehmani.

