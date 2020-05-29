OffMe is the Latest Beauty Challenge on Instagram That Sees Makeup Lovers Use Text To Highlight Their Face In The Most Amazing Way! (View Pics)

#OffMe Beauty Challenge (Photo Credits: cheyennemonaress/ sashablackmua/ Instagram)

The world is dealing with a pandemic at this moment. Many countries severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak are under lockdown. To beat this difficult time, social media users are coming up with many challenges and trends to keep each other occupied, while we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Of all the challenges, beauty and makeup hacks and trends on Instagram are increasing significantly with a major number of participation. To talk about the latest, Instagram’s #OffMe makeup challenge is a hit on the social media platform. From famous beauty influencers to makeup lovers, everyone is taking part in this challenge, highlighting their makeup liners, using texts to display the highlight areas on your face. The pictures are stunning! TikTok Teens Are Shaving Off Their Eyebrows for ‘Fox Eye Challenge’ to Look Like Kendall Jenner.

With the coronavirus continuing to upend familiar rhythms of life, leaving millions stick at home, those looking for ways to pass the time have gotten creative. Some are bringing families together for choreographed dance routines while others spark the inner artist—with makeup. All of them hold the promise of warding off boredom. The latest #OffMe challenge on Instagram was initiated by an influencer, Ashely, on her page, “Strashme.” For the challenge, instead of only putting makeup or highlighting your jaws, you need to literally spell those out on your cheeks, brows and even collar bones. It is sure a fun challenge as thousands of beauty lovers started participating in it, with their experiments. ‘Where’s My Juul?’ Is the Latest TikTok Challenge With Users Transforming Themselves Into Demonic Beasts Using Makeup!

#OffMe Beauty Challenge

Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Саша Тёмная (@sashablackmua) on May 17, 2020 at 1:10pm PDT

That's How You Do It!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chubbybeauty|𝑴𝒖𝒔𝒓𝒐𝒕 𝑩𝒊𝒗𝒂 👑 (@__thechubbygirl__) on May 28, 2020 at 11:19pm PDT

That's How You Highlight!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💜𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐘𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐄 | 𝐌𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐒💜 (@cheyennemonaress) on May 28, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT

So Nicely Done!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZACHBONER (@zboner_makeup) on May 28, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

Glam it Up!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Call Me Cris (@crisalurb_makeup) on May 28, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT

Highlight With Texts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristine Keiseraas (@makeupby_kk) on May 28, 2020 at 1:25pm PDT

Scrolling through Instagram shows you how people are getting creative when bored during this time. There is an entire subset of fashion and beauty challenges. It makes sense too. While many events related to the industry got cancelled or postponed, a creative outlet to go extra must be found. Beauty challenges like the latest #OffMe are pure fun and netizens are happily and creatively participating in it.