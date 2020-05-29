OffMe is the Latest Beauty Challenge on Instagram That Sees Makeup Lovers Use Text To Highlight Their Face In The Most Amazing Way! (View Pics)

The world is dealing with a pandemic at this moment. Many countries severely affected by the coronavirus outbreak are under lockdown. To beat this difficult time, social media users are coming up with many challenges and trends to keep each other occupied, while we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Of all the challenges, beauty and makeup hacks and trends on Instagram are increasing significantly with a major number of participation. To talk about the latest, Instagram’s #OffMe makeup challenge is a hit on the social media platform. From famous beauty influencers to makeup lovers, everyone is taking part in this challenge, highlighting their makeup liners, using texts to display the highlight areas on your face. The pictures are stunning! TikTok Teens Are Shaving Off Their Eyebrows for ‘Fox Eye Challenge’ to Look Like Kendall Jenner.
With the coronavirus continuing to upend familiar rhythms of life, leaving millions stick at home, those looking for ways to pass the time have gotten creative. Some are bringing families together for choreographed dance routines while others spark the inner artist—with makeup. All of them hold the promise of warding off boredom. The latest #OffMe challenge on Instagram was initiated by an influencer, Ashely, on her page, “Strashme.” For the challenge, instead of only putting makeup or highlighting your jaws, you need to literally spell those out on your cheeks, brows and even collar bones. It is sure a fun challenge as thousands of beauty lovers started participating in it, with their experiments. ‘Where’s My Juul?’ Is the Latest TikTok Challenge With Users Transforming Themselves Into Demonic Beasts Using Makeup!
#OffMe Beauty Challenge
🖍 placement 🖍 - my minimalist take on @strashme 's finale look on @instantinfluencer!! 🧡
Beautiful
That's How You Do It!
That's How You Highlight!
So Nicely Done!
Glam it Up!
Highlight With Texts
Scrolling through Instagram shows you how people are getting creative when bored during this time. There is an entire subset of fashion and beauty challenges. It makes sense too. While many events related to the industry got cancelled or postponed, a creative outlet to go extra must be found. Beauty challenges like the latest #OffMe are pure fun and netizens are happily and creatively participating in it.