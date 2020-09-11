An old video of two male lions looking into the ocean like a couple in love, has gone viral on social media platforms. It shows the lions enjoying the waves as it lashes on their feet. In the beginning, the duo can be seen looking unto the horizon enjoying the goodness of nature. After a few seconds, one of them starts walking on the shore, while the other begins to follow. As the video from 2018 was shared widely, Twitterati compared it to the movie Madagascar and joked about lions watching out for a tuna with his 20 or 30 friends. Viral Video of Lion Cubs Discovering All-New Seesaw in the Wild Will Leave You Smiling From Ear to Ear!

It is not unknown where exactly the video was shot, however many believe that these are pet lions and shot in Dubai. Multiple such videos of lions on Dubai beaches have gone viral in the past too. The video began to be shared on multiple social media platforms after it was first posted on Reddit. While it is illegal to keep wild animals as pets in the United Arab Emirates, often videos of people with their pets including lions and tigers have gone viral. From Lion Cubs Enjoying a 'See-Saw' to Gir Forest Lion Couple Arguing like Humans, Videos of the Mighty Animal That Went Viral In The Past.

Two Male Lions Spotted on Dubai Beach:

Ever seen lions at the beach before? Now you have... pic.twitter.com/nJ8RlhfiAH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) September 8, 2020

Right Lion: We could be kings of the oceans too. Left Lion: Brother, you cain't even swim. Right Lion: I could learn. Left Lion: Whatever Captain Jaws. While you over there evolving I'ma see about that beached whale. Right Lion: Ooh, never had whale Left Lion: Tastes like chicken — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 9, 2020

Reminds me of The Old Man and the Sea pic.twitter.com/u9ahU0ub9x — Jay Willms (@JayWillms) September 9, 2020

They are planning their counter offensive against the tuna — PO$T TYRONE (@Jacob_Tryon33) September 9, 2020

While some cracked jokes about the lion couple, others believe they are in much love. One of the comments on Twitter reads, "Love does not consist of gazing at each other, but in looking outward together in the same direction." While some think they are planning their counter against tunas they could see from distance point at the reference from a scene in the movie The Other Guys in which Will Ferrell explains to Mark Wahlberg on defeating him if he were a tuna fish and if Wahlberg were a lion.

