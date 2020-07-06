Animals are too cute, and if they are young, they are even cuter. No matter what species it is, the animal cubs always manage to win everyone’s hearts with their innocence. For them, the world is full of wonders and things to explore and even discover some fun trick. Just like these lion cubs in the wild, who got too involved in the woods. What caught their attention? Well, it is the fallen branches of the trees that are placed unevenly, so much that they just got their own seesaw in the woods. Yes, the video of these adorable lion cubs discovering their ‘natural’ seesaw has gone viral on social media for all the right reason. And it is surely one of the best moments that will leave you smiling from ear to ear. Adorable Lion Cub's Roar Reminds Netizens of Simba From The Lion King.

The video was reportedly captured by Daniel Bailey, who is a guide at the Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa. The clip shows how the lion cubs carefully walk over the seesaw type structure, which results in the animals stumbling and falling. They quickly made a game out of it. One by one, the cubs joined in to enjoy a little seesaw in the wild. Such glimpses are rare, and we are so glad and that we could witness it in the video. Mother Leopard Teaching Stubborn Cubs Cross Road in South Africa’s Kruger National Park Is Too Cute, Video of Unusual Sighting Goes Viral.

Watch the Video Here:

Isn’t it adorable? For a moment, the video might make you miss the outside world, a little more. With humans being confined indoors, we miss the outdoor adventures. But the clip surely brought joy on the internet as it is the simple things and moments like this that spread a smile across, even during difficult times.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 09:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).