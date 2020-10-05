The pandemic has forced everyone to switch to online learning. From small kids to university lectures, everyone has switched to online classes. While everyone adapted to the video conferencing apps, we also saw of many bloopers with people caught doing funny things on camera. Now a video of kid's online lecture is going viral, because his mum made a naked appearance on the camera! A child's mother was caught in the buff, when she probably came to pick up some clothes and did not realise the camera was on. The video is going viral as some people question the "inappropriate" behaviour of the woman. Meanwhile, others are laughing at another kid who has fallen completely asleep while the teacher was trying to wake him up! The video is going viral with mixed set of reactions and some people just cannot stop laughing on the sleeping kid more than the embarrassing moment in here. 'Potato Boss' Goes Viral After Accidentally Switching on a Filter During Microsoft Zoom Video Conference; Other Funny Instances When Work From Home Video Calls Failed Miserably!

It is not exactly clear when or where this incident is recorded. The video was shared by Twitter user Young Simba who wrote the caption, "Abolish zoom classes man." The small clip has garnered over 3 million views in a day. It shows an online class being going on and the teacher trying to wake up a sleeping child named David. Just then another child's mother appeared naked, probably picking on some clothes. The teacher of course, freaked out at what she saw and asked the child to turn off the camera. But the little one seemed unbothered by what was happening. Guy Accidentally Masturbates on Zoom Call During Office Meeting? Pornhub Ad on Masturbation Day is Going Viral as Zoom Fails on Social Media.

Check The Video Here:

Abolish zoom classes man 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Tpw5RBJiTV — Young Simba (@Mufaa6) October 4, 2020

Now people have expressed concern on the mom walking around naked in the child's room. While others think there is no need for sexualising it. More than the mum's appearance, others cannot stop laughing on the child who is fast asleep during class. Check the reactions:

What is She Looking For?

First of all what are you looking for in the baby’s room naked???? — Nola.Darling216 (@smith4j) October 4, 2020

Not Funny

I guess im the only one who doesn't think its funny. He is too old for her to be walking around naked!! If that was a little girl with her dad nobody would be laughing smh — LinaS (@lov3lylina85) October 4, 2020

Why Would She Do That?

Why y’all walking around naked in front of your kids pic.twitter.com/xKfSN9phmM — 🇱🇨Atila the Hun with a Gun🇬🇾 (@its_Seanzy) October 4, 2020

How So Comfortable?

Bro, why is the mom just comfortably being naked around her child, who I assume is a boy since the teacher is saying David — Noah (@Phlyers24) October 4, 2020

They Are Kids!

These are kids, none of them even reacted. It was an innocent mistake. Y’all so dramatic — Breezy (@breezy_ur12) October 4, 2020

Are You There?

GOOD Sleep!

This man getting that GOOD SLEEP ! pic.twitter.com/GOuWjZc8uU — Romanus Jr. (@RomanusJr_) October 4, 2020

His Neck's Gonna Hurt

I think David turner is the kid that’s sleep. His neck is going to be throbbing when he wakes up 😂😂😂😂😂 — Amo mi vida (@Jlyles1982) October 5, 2020

Kid's Knocked Out

LMAOO whoever this is he is knocked out 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6AvAuwIPRd — BlackCultureEntertainment🗣 (@4TheCulture____) October 4, 2020

There is clearly a lot happening in this small clip. The sleeping kid, another lying down, the naked mum making an appearance and her own child's reaction, all of it is getting people to laugh at what's happening. Others pointed out that none of the kids were learning anything from this class and looked so disinterested. This reminds us of another funny image shared by a woman whose husband drew a big penis on the white board behind her, just ahead of her meeting. But she took it in spirit and was left laughing at his silliness.

