YouTuber Gabi DeMartino was receiving hate online after being accused of selling CHILD PORN for posting a naked video of toddler self (around 3 years old) for $3 on OnlyFans and telling subscribers she "won't put her panties on" suggestively. The 35-second video OnlyFans cost $3 to unlock and while people expected some NSFW video but it was a video of naked three years old self. Horrified social media users have called her "disgusting" and that the idea of sharing her own childhood naked video on OnlyFans was "disturbing".

However, the whole incident received a lot of flak online. OnlyFans removed her account after she sold her own underage nude content for $3. However, she has now apologised. 25-year-old Gabi DeMartino told her 3 million vlog subscribers that she is "detached from reality" and didn't realize the footage of her 3-year-old self naked would be perceived as sexual. "Never in a million years did I think that something I thought was so innocent could be looked at in such an ugly way and I think that's where the problem lies," DeMartino said in the video. "I realized I'm so detached from reality that it didn't even cross my mind that this could be viewed like this."

Watch Video:

