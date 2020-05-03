Nurse Turns into Successful Instagram Model Posting Erotic Pics, Here Is the Reason Why She Changed Her Profession

Snow Black Hot Pics (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Instagram models, influencers and celebrities gained immense popularity in the past few years. And many people are taking Instagram as their full-time career. A 27-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia turned into an Instagram model after quitting her job as a nurse. However, the reason behind her leaving the nursing job is quite emotional. It was after the death of a patient that impacted the nurse-turned-model. She was heartbroken and realised that the emotional challenges are too overwhelming. Despite loving her job as a nurse, Snow Black opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! She now earns $200k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online.

The HOT influencer posts XXX-tra hot pics of herself in bikinis and shares as a full-time Instagram personality and model. She has a whopping 1.2m followers. Snow changed her career and revealed how difficult it was for her to cope with a death of one of the patients. She also revealed that as a nurse at a paediatric care home earning $28 per hour. She said to the Star, "I used to be a nurse. My patient died and I was his nurse for a few years so I was emotionally devastated. I cried every day for a while and I decided I just couldn’t do it anymore. “I just couldn’t see children die. It was a very emotional time for me. I was already on Instagram while being a nurse so it was an easy transition. I made $28 an hour as a nurse. I loved my job but it was very stressful."

She further said, "No one ever talks about the emotional stress that nurses and doctors and anyone in the medical profession go through. You are in charge of someone's life. I loved my patients so much." Check a couple of her pics:

Hot!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snowy SB🇯🇲 (@iam_snowblack) on Nov 27, 2019 at 1:03pm PST

Snow says that she won't go under the knife to enhance her body parts. She said, "There are so many beautiful women on the Internet. I work very hard for my abs and my booty. “I will never surgically touch my butt. I’ve never had liposuction." Snow usually shares sensuous pictures and videos of herself on social media and has garnered quite a lot of fans!