Oscars Funny Memes: From Nicole Kidman's Awkward Clap to Jennifer Lawrence's Epic Fall, Check out the Funniest Academy Awards Jokes Ever

Oscar memes are evergreen. You can really relate to any given oscar memes whatsoever. With Oscars 2020 being just two days away. We are super excited for more memes to be made this year. While we don't know what we have in store yet, what about taking a look at some of the most iconic Oscar memes that have dominated social media in the past. However, we have already seen a prelude of the Funny Oscar meme from the nomination list for 92nd Academy Awards. Yes, all the nominations in 24 categories were announced and it did create a meme fest on Twitter. Oscar Nominations 2020 Funny Memes: Twitter Trend Hilarious Jokes Targeting the Nominee List (View Posts).

Right from the names in the nomination list to the racism and sexism involved, the audience criticised several aspects of the rolled out nomination list. We saw justice for J.Lo and Hustlers trend while some surprising nominations like Florence Pugh followers, took over the internet. However, no meme can compare the most iconic memes from the past Oscars. Just like the Grammys, the Academy Awards is one such place that acts like fodder for meme makers. Various visual moments that keep social media busy are turned into memes for days and sometimes become iconic. While we wait for meme-worthy moments to take place in the Oscars 2020, let's take a look at some of the funniest memes and jokes from the past Oscars events.

Did you know that Giphy has a licensing agreement with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC to redistribute content from the Oscars telecast? Some of these iconic moments turn into evergreen GIFs that have the ability to replace conversation.