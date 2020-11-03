The US Presidential Elections 2020 are underway as Donald Trump and Joe Biden are against each other for the coveted title of 46th American President. Americans begin heading to the polls to cast their ballots on Tuesday in one of the most-anticipated presidential elections. But a side effect of the US Elections has got Paneer Tikka trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes. If you're wondering why, US House Representative Pramila Jayapal posted a picture of "Paneer Tikka" which she made in honour of electing Indian-origin Kamala Harris as the US Vice President to Democratic nominee Joe Biden. But turns out, the dish is not Paneer Tikka at all. And Indian foodies spare none, so funny memes on what or how Paneer Tikka looks have been shared online. Paneer Tikka is thus among the top trends on Twitter this afternoon.

Pramila Jayapal, is the first Indian-American woman to serve in the US House of Representatives. Her support to Democratic nominee Joe Biden was reported back in April when she endorsed Biden for the US Presidential Elections. She posted a picture of making comfort food as a "night-before-election activity" in honour of electing Kamala Harris as VP, she made Paneer Tikka as Harris mentions her favourite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! While the gesture is sweet, the dish in question isn't Paneer Tikka at all. Desi Twitter began to school Jayapal and some went on to share funny memes and jokes on it.

Check Pramila Jayapal's Tweet on Making Paneer Tikka:

Compulsive, night-before-election activity: make comfort food. That’s paneer tikka tonight, in honor of electing #KamalaHarris Veep tomorrow since she just said on Instagram that her favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! Let’s go, people! VOTE! #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/gqyT7BotgG — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) November 3, 2020

We are sure, that's not Paneer Tikka but more like a masala with gravy. Check the funny reactions to this tweet:

Not Paneer Tikka

This is definitely not Paneer Tikka! https://t.co/Ne3KdOukp8 — Romy Gill (@romygill_) November 3, 2020

Gone Too Far!

Wrong, this is paneer tikka. pic.twitter.com/c1vMVwJwor — Shubham Sakhuja (@ishubhamsakhuja) November 3, 2020

Paneer Tikka Rolls, Ummm?

Made Paneer tikka role today in honour of US elections pic.twitter.com/TroOHpWfrd — Varun Singh Shaktawat (@currentlyunsafe) November 3, 2020

Justice For Paneer Tikka

We want Justice for Paneer Tikka !! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/ekufYr2Hnu — Ratnesh Paliya (@RatneshPaliya1) November 3, 2020

If That's Tikka, This is Fries!

Aloo Paratha!

This is aloo parathaa😝 pic.twitter.com/E1Wvt8h6H6 — Nandini Agarwal (@Nandini2125) November 3, 2020

Gulab Jamun

The replies soon became what could be called as a "wrong answers only" trend. People began posting pictures of food with wrong names. Some were of the opinion that the trolling should just stop while others said using food as a means of getting votes is not a good idea and moreover getting the name wrong was an embarrassment.

