Penis Face Mask Is A Thing! Utah Mother Wears NSFW Mask With Tiny Penises Drawn On It To Practise Social Distancing And It Works (See Viral Pictures)

A woman has become popular for her penis face masks. Mindy Vincent who is a clinical social worker and therapist runs the NGO, Utah Harm Reduction Coalition in Midvale, Utah. By wearing the masks with phallic designs she is trying to tell the importance of social distancing. In a viral podcast shared on Therapeutic Madness, calling it #ProjectPenisMask, the initiative aims at telling strangers about maintaining distancing. In a viral post, she writes, "When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I will kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close, kindly back the f - - k up." Should You Make Toddlers and Babies Wear Face Masks during COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How to Keep Infants Safe from Coronavirus Outside Home.

She says that when a stranger asks if her face masks have designs of penis on it, she politely reminds them that they are too close and follow guidelines of social distancing. Mindy credits her “genius son” for the idea to sell the face mask as a way to raise money for the non-profit she runs. She said that the one set of 'penis masks' have been sold out and are currently working on another set of masks. When and How to Use Face Masks? World Health Organisation Shares the Best Practices on COVID-19 Prevention.

In her viral posts, she writes, "We provide syringe exchange services, and we serve the most vulnerable people, and we can’t not serve them especially during some kind of pandemic. So I needed some kind of face protection for my staff." In the Therapeutic Madness podcast, she says she only ordered the penis-themed protective gear from China because "they would reach the United States the fastest." After she ran out of masks, Vincent decided to manufacture and sell the face masks herself on her site for $20 each, with all proceeds going to her organisation.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to take the lives of people, many governments have made the use of masks mandatory to venture out of homes. As the demand for masks increased, people started to make colourful ones, often to match with outfits.