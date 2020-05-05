'Penis in Pringles Can' Prank on TikTok: Olly Murs Joins the Viral Trend to Trick Girlfriend into Touching His Genitals; Fans Unimpressed

'Penis in Pringles Can' Prank on TikTok: Olly Murs Joins the Trend to Trick Girlfriend (Photo Credits: TikTok)

TikTok trends often go beyond funny or cringe and not in a good way. We have been seeing some x-rated trends go viral on the video making and sharing app in the past few weeks. The most recent one to the join the list is 'Penis in Pringles Can' prank. Men usually pull this prank on their GFs where they cheekily make them touch their thing using an empty Pringles can that is open on both sides. However, Olly Murs recently joined the bandwagon and while he was successful in making his girlfriend touch his penis, he has been receiving extreme outrage online from fans. TikTok 'Black Skin Trend' on the Song 'Why This Kolaveri Di' Called out For Promoting Colourism! Infuriated Netizens' Reactions Go Viral.

The 35-year-old star thought it was funny to show his girlfriend touch his penis on TikTok, however, his fans were left unimpressed and called him out for the act. He has been indulging in quite a few pranks with Amelia Tank, who is a personal trainer, but this one went a little too overboard. Fans shared with his 3.2 million followers how he fooled his 35-year-old girlfriend into touching his willy. Naked Challenge Goes Viral on TikTok amid Quarantine! Videos of People Surprising Their Partners by Going Nude Has the Most EPIC Reactions!

For the prank Olly cut holes on both sides of the Pringles can, making it look like a hollow tube. Soon after that while sitting with can, strategically placed where his penis is, he offered Pringles to his gf. Once he inserts her hand to grab some crisps, she supposedly ends up touching his genitals. The video captured Amelia looking disgusted. Women on TikTok Are Inserting Ice-Cubes into Their Vagina to Film Reactions for the Viral #Cryotherapy Trend.

Check Out the video:

This trend has been very popular on TikTok from the past few weeks. Watch this video:

The video has been receiving a lot of hate comments and sarcastic jibes. One comment read, "haha lack of consent is so funny @ollymurs haha." Another Twitter user said, "I…. really dunno why he thinks it’s funny or why he would post that online." "It made me feel so uncomfortable for whoever that partner is", read another reaction.