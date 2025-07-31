India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national cricket team is looking to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which the England national cricket team are leading 2-1, with the IND vs ENG 5th Test starting today. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will be played at The Oval in London and will commence from 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India managed to salvage a draw in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, thanks to centuries by Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar keeping the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 alive. India's premium wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test due to a fractured toe, which adds to the management's headache with the team already facing bowling concerns. Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes Call for Better Scheduling Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Say Three-Day Turnaround 'Too Less' for Five-Match Series.

A major concern for India is whether to risk Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI or not, given the bowlers' fitness and workload management issues. It is expected that India might hand Arshdeep Singh his debut and include Akash Deep in place of Anshul Kamboj as well. Talks about Kuldeep Yadav playing his first Test of the series are also doing the rounds.

On the other hand, England have named their XI, with as many as four changes, none bigger than the exclusion of captain Ben Stokes, who misses out due to a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope will lead England as stand-in captain with Jorfa Archer also missing out as part of workload management. England Playing XI for 5th Test vs India Announced: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Ruled Out; Jacob Bethell Included, Ollie Pope to Captain as Hosts Make Four Changes for Oval Test.

IND vs ENG 2025 Squads

India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana

England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.