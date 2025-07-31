Stumps! That's stumps on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 at The Kia Oval in London. After being asked to bat first on a tricky surface with overcast conditions, the Indian side has managed to finish 204/6, with Karun Nair showing the way with an unbeaten 52 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul got dismissed early in the innings. Captain Shubman Gill was needlessly run out, and Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja got starts but couldn't capitalise in front of a relentless bowling attack from England. Karun Nair stayed at one end, and he was watchful throughout his innings. The right-handed batter found some support from Dhruv Jurel and Washington Sundar, as England will be happy with their bowling effort. Towards the end, speedster Chris Woakes sustained a shoulder injury while attempting to save a boundary. Woakes immediately went off the field, looking in some pain. An interesting day is waiting out, with the visitors looking to reach at least the 300-run mark.
Fifty! A superb half-century by Karun Nair. A raise of the hands towards the dressing room, who applauds his efforts. A valuable fifty in the context of the game and perhaps in the context of Nair's career in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Team India has passed the 200-run mark.
Washington Sundar has joined forces with Karun Nair at the crease. Both batters will look to rebuild a partnership which could put Team India in a decent position. England are in absolute control at the moment, and the hosts will look to get one more wicket before stumps on Day 1.
OUT! Gus Atkinson has his second wicket of the day and it is that of Dhruv Jurel! The right-hander got an outside edge while playing a cut shot and Harry Brook did not make a mistake in the slip cordon. This was the very next ball after he survived a LBW decision with DRS showing ball missing the stumps. India in trouble. Dhruv Jurel c Harry Brook b Gus Atkinson 19(40)
Karun Nair and Dhruv Jurel are battling it out in the middle with England bowlers having the momentum in the innings. India can ill afford to lose another wicket today while England ideally would want to make further inroads before the close of this rain-affected opening day.
OUT! Josh Tongue has bowled a similar ball like the one with which he got Sai Sudharsan's wicket and this time, he has scalped the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja who too got an outside edge to Jamie Smith. A big blow as India have been reduced to 123/5 now. Ravindra Jadeja c Jamie Smith b Joshn Tongue 9(13)
OUT! Sai Sudharsan's resilience has come to an end, courtesy of a sensational ball from Josh Tongue. The left-hander got a slight outside edge with the ball that seemed to be straight one and Jamie Smith did not make a mistake in taking a simple catch. India have been rocked again. Sai Sudharsan c Jamie Smith b Josh Tongue 38(108)
India have scored 100 runs in this innings and will ideally want a big partnership from Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair. England have been good with the ball so far and with this session set to be a long one with all the rain delays, these two batters will look to make the most of it.
The third session has started and Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair will look for a partnership here. It is sunny for the first time today in London and batting might just get easier.
We have an official update and it is that play will resume at 9:15 PM IST if there's no rain at The Oval. India would be coming out to bat in few minutes with England bowlers running in hard and aiming for more wickets.
India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: The India national cricket team is looking to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, which the England national cricket team are leading 2-1, with the IND vs ENG 5th Test starting today. The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 will be played at The Oval in London and will commence from 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). You can check the India National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team match scorecard here. India managed to salvage a draw in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, thanks to centuries by Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar keeping the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 alive. India's premium wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the fifth and final IND vs ENG Test due to a fractured toe, which adds to the management's headache with the team already facing bowling concerns. Shubman Gill, Ben Stokes Call for Better Scheduling Ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, Say Three-Day Turnaround 'Too Less' for Five-Match Series.
A major concern for India is whether to risk Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI or not, given the bowlers' fitness and workload management issues. It is expected that India might hand Arshdeep Singh his debut and include Akash Deep in place of Anshul Kamboj as well. Talks about Kuldeep Yadav playing his first Test of the series are also doing the rounds.
On the other hand, England have named their XI, with as many as four changes, none bigger than the exclusion of captain Ben Stokes, who misses out due to a shoulder injury. Ollie Pope will lead England as stand-in captain with Jorfa Archer also missing out as part of workload management. England Playing XI for 5th Test vs India Announced: Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer Ruled Out; Jacob Bethell Included, Ollie Pope to Captain as Hosts Make Four Changes for Oval Test.
IND vs ENG 2025 Squads
India National Cricket Team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana
England National Cricket Team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Samuel James Cook, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer.