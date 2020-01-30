People Search For 'Corona Beer Virus' Amidst the Coronavirus Epidemic Reveals Google Search Trends

Corona beer and coronavirus (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

There is a definite fear of Coronavirus all around the world. The disease which continues to spread at a faster rate has killed over 132 people in China and more than 6,000 are infected. As more buzz builds around the people affected, symptoms and precautionary measures, a lot of people are confusing the name with Corona beer. The alcoholic beverage, Corona beer, a pale lager produced in Mexico is among the top searches with its name similar to the epidemic. According to Google Trends, people are searching for "Corona beer virus" amidst all the news of Coronavirus. Coronavirus Latest Updates: As Death Toll Crosses 130 in China, India Plans to Evacuate Its Citizens, Symptoms You Should Watch out For.

The outbreak began in China’s Wuhan province and is spreading to other countries like Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Canada, US, France, Germany. Today, health officials confirmed the first case of the coronavirus in Indian state of Kerala. The virus is said to be similar to the SARS pathogen. With people probably wanting to search for the symptoms and updates regarding the epidemic, they are relating it to the popular beer brand. Corona beer virus in North America, Brazil, Australia and parts of Asia and Europe. The eastern European nation of Estonia currently leads the pack for "corona beer virus." A lot of people want to know if the drink is responsible for the transmission of this pneumonia-like disease. Some people are also searching for just the term "beer virus."

Screenshot of Google Trends:

Screenshot of Google Trends (Photo Credits: Google)

Meanwhile, the beer company does not seem to be concerned and trusts their consumers. As per Maggie Bowman, senior communications director at Constellation Brands, Corona's producer, told Business Insider, "We believe, by and large, that consumers understand there's no linkage between the virus and our business." With the search trends showing completely the opposite, the company may be needs a better statement to put their stance across.