These days a lot of people use social media to stay updated with the memes and viral content than actually engaging with their friends, family and followers. We are sure, you too must be checking up on Twitter especially for what's trending and what's the newest meme target? Every few days, we have new memes coming up and it is often one picture that goes viral and everyone joins along making it emerge into a trend. So now it is the picture of penne pasta in a spoon, which appear to be singing heads. Using song lyrics to make it seem like the pasta is singing, these are the newest forms of memes trending online. And we have got you some of the best ones here. Check the Funny Meme Templates of 2020 That Made Us Chuckle.

In this latest format, there's a set of two images, one with a single penne pasta on a spoon and another with three of them. Because of their curved shape they look like singing heads. Netizens have made it into a meme format with a single line followed by chorus in some of the most popular songs. We have brought you some of the latest singing pasta memes which will give you an idea about it and also a reason to smile. This afternoon, people even cracked jokes on Bird Flu scare.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes of Singing Pasta:

“kya tumne kabhi “KIYA” kisi se pyaar kiya?” pic.twitter.com/iJUBS9T9FP — ✧･ﾟ:* (@lunarmintt) January 3, 2021

Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021

Koi kahe Kitna bhi kehta rahe hum ko deewana pic.twitter.com/bM5igBJmgb — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 4, 2021

Easy come, Bismillah! easy go, No, we will you let will not let me go? you go pic.twitter.com/qxXZdQBkZ9 — Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) December 31, 2020

Jine mera dil luteya OHOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/R6SQzyVlVn — Priyal (@priyal) January 4, 2021

Matlab ki tum sab ka mujhpe Sadda Haq Mujh se bhi zyada haq hai Aithe Rakh pic.twitter.com/oG3LI04REp — Indian Memes (@Theindianmeme) January 4, 2021

Me seeing pasta memes on my tl but not having any funny ideas to make some of my own pic.twitter.com/zActTh1l0B — Alexandre Dumbass (@bakesamosa) January 4, 2021

Have you got an idea to make these memes now? So what are you waiting for, join along in the trend. We all love sharing memes, don't we? So why not make some.

