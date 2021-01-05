Just when we all thought 2021 will turn out be an amazing year, there's a new scare of bird flu. Avian influenza virus has resulted in deaths of over hundreds of birds in four states of Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The H5N1 influenza is highly infectious and can spread to humans, turning fatal. Following this, sale of chicken, meat, fish and eggs has been banned in several states. As we are still battling the crisis of COVID-19, the rise in cases of Bird Flu is indeed scary. But netizens have found their way around to cope up with the news by using their fixed funny meme templates. So as #BirdFlu trends on Twitter with latest updates, there are also funny memes and jokes trending online as reactions to the scare.

Over 400 birds have reported dead in the last few days from different states because of bird flu. In the Himalayas, over 1,800 migratory birds were suspected dead likely due to the same disease, but the cause is yet to ascertained. Authorities have banned the sale of chicken and eggs as an immediate action. This disease can spread to human beings and turn fatal. Earlier even the news of new COVID-19 strain detection was made into memes and jokes online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Bird Flu:

Covid , Earthquakes,Cyclones , Locust Attacks ,Floods,Gas Leaks, Covid New Strain and now #BirdFlu... 😂😂 😂 Meanwhile me and My Bois like ... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RsSN4Tp97z — Vicky (@Stephan53457462) January 5, 2021

** #BirdFlu alert in 4 states in India ** Chicken lovers after hearing this news : pic.twitter.com/jAM50TGjqs — UmderTamker (@jhampakjhum) January 5, 2021

After seeing #BirdFlu also spreading Public reaction for viruses : pic.twitter.com/lKDL250BLa — Fun तंत्र (@neophyte420) January 5, 2021

Only safe bird in India right now #BirdFlu pic.twitter.com/KiXvj5Z6dT — Corona Warrior (@corona_warrior) January 5, 2021

*When its starting of the month and #BirdFlu has been detected in the 4 states* Meanwhile 2021:- pic.twitter.com/gfmFck4sJe — Sarcasto (@Sarco69) January 5, 2021

So if you had been stressing over the news, we hope these memes and jokes have provided some sort of respite. Do share them along as a dose of humour, as we all need some of it right now, instead of just panicking.

