Jakarta, Aug 1: Another pilot whale was found dead on a beach in Indonesian province of East Nusa Tenggara on Saturday, an official said.

The mammal was recovered by residents on the Liebore beach of Sabu Raijua district, a senior police officer said.

The animal is likely one of the 11 pilot whales which were hit by the currents on the Lie Jaka beach on Thursday, the police officer said.

Ten of the herd died and one survived for the moment, Xinhua news agency reported.

The one found dead on the Liebore beach on Saturday was likely the survivor, the police officer said.

"It was found dead with wounds in many parts of its body," he said, adding that the residents helped dig a pit to bury the dead whale.

Last week, a giant 23-metre blue whale was beached near a coast in East Nusa Tenggara province.

Whales have been frequently washed onto the coast in Indonesia, a vast-archipelagic nation, and many of them were rescued by the local residents and officials, by pushing them back to the sea.

