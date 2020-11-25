A river in Kerala has adorned itself with pink colours attracting tourists from across the state. Kozhikode’s Avala Pandi, a sleepy village near Perambra turned pink as millions of Forked Fanwort flowers bloomed there. It is associated with freshwater habitat. The plant belongs to the family of Cabomba furcata and is known locally as ‘Mullan payal’. The village became an attraction after photographers shared pictures and videos of the pink river online. Carpet of Rare Pink Flowers Attract Tourists to Ukhrul Town; Know All About The Annual Event.

While the unique phenomenon has caught the attention of people online, it is not known from where and how the plant reached the river. Some locals said that they first spotted these flowers in the river some years ago, but in lesser quantity. Drone pictures of the river make it look like a magical pink lake causing more interest for the place among netizens. Meanwhile, check out some of the stunning pictures of the flowers shared online. They look simply beautiful and will make you pack your bags for Kerala. And for those who are heading to the place, we would advise you to be cautious and follow all COVID-19 safety precautions. Flower or Bird? Petals of This Flowering Plant Resembling Hummingbirds is a True Reflection of Nature's Stunning Beauty!

Forked Fanwort Showing Its Beauty:

Kerala: Forked Fanwort blooms in Kozhikode; people visit to see flowers of the aquatic plant. (23.11.2020) pic.twitter.com/XLIZBpbovz — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2020

Stunning!

A Pink Magic Spell!

While some social media users commented that the flowers made the river and surrounding area look stunning, others said that the flowers aren't favourable to water bodies the grow in.

Last year, Ambattu Kadavu in Kottayam had attracted tourists as bright pink water lilies covered the water body. A 100-acre field was filled with flowers bringing photographers and locals alike to the region. The flowers stand tall for six months after which they are weeded out for agriculture.

