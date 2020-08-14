While the wage gap between both genders is finally being talked about, it is important that the "Orgasm Gap" is also discussed. In regards to the gap between orgasms, Pornhub has started a campaign called #EndTheOrgasmGap because "straight men are leaving lots unfinished business". Studies have shown that about 40% of straight women don’t orgasm during sex with their partners and Pornhub has come up with "a little stimulus" aka #EndTheOrgasmGap campaign.

The campaign ad discusses how many women do not climax while they are having sex with their partners and once the male partners orgasm the party is over(even when women don't). "We are all about pleasure", Pornhub mentions. "It seems that straight men are leaving lots unfinished business in the bedroom and that’s why we gave them a little stimulus our #EndTheOrgasmGap campaign." Their idea is to encourage men to "do better" and give "more orgasms" to women.

Since many men don't bother considering the woman's orgasm, Pornhub also carried out an activity to give them the taste of their own medicine. They interrupted the XXX videos on Pornhub so that they realised how it felt to not be able to climax. The video explains that on August 7 the adult site played to 40% of the run time of the videos involving straight men to engender some empathy for the following day, August 8, which was Female Orgasm Day.

Watch Pornhub Presents: End The Orgasm Gap Video:

The description of the campaign starts with a mention of "women's fight against the pay gap". It further says that another battle needs to be waged to bridge the orgasm gap. Recently, XXX website Pornhub found itself in hot water after over one million people want the adult website to shut down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition (#Traffickinghub campaign) on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry holds Pornhub accountable for enabling child trafficking, rape and pornography.

