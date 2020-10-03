Pornhub shutdown campaigns are catching up, as non-virtual demonstrations are now taking place across London, Los Angeles, and Montreal. Demonstrations took place yesterday to demand Pornhub shutdown because of major allegations against the XXX website for hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos under the #Traffickinghub campaign. Global protests have been organised in Los Angeles, Montreal, and London demanding to shut down the porn site. Traffickinghub organised events against the XXX porn website for enabling, monetising and hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos without any scrutiny system at the place.

Until now over two million people have signed the strong petition to have the site completely shut down. Some severe allegations have put on Pornhub.com related to trafficking and assault. The petition is still in operation and has reportedly been signed by people from over 192 countries. The petition also enlists a number of disturbing cases of trafficking, exploitation, and rape that are linked with Pornhub.com.

Pornhub Protest Pic:

A protest to shut down Pornhub is happening in Montreal this Friday, and other cities around the world are participating. pic.twitter.com/h82f8GmmAK — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) October 1, 2020

The non-religious, non-partisan organisation is holding the porn website giant accountable for hosting videos of child rape and sexual assault on the platform. They are being held accountable for "enabling and profiting off of the mass sex trafficking, rape and exploitation of women and minors." The petition has received over two million signatures. The main allegations against Pornhub.com are that it has been hosting child rape and sex trafficking videos on its website and profiting over it. The petition also points out that most videos featured on Pornhub also have offensive categories like "girls who look 13 years old at best — girls with braces, pigtails, flat chests, no makeup, extremely young faces, holding teddy bears and licking lollipops, all while being aggressively penetrated."

The petition further reads how, "A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed", "Tiny Petite Thai Teen", "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum." One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year. Her video was later found on Pornhub. There were 58 videos of her being raped and sexually abused on Pornhub while her trafficker, who was been seen with her in the videos (identified using surveillance footage) is now facing a felony charge. All this happening right under the noses of Pornhub authority.

Heading into London to join the #InternationalDayOfNonViolence protest in London against Pornhub - aka a facilitator of sex trafficking & child sexual abuse videos. It’s time to #ShutItDown.#TraffickinghubLDN pic.twitter.com/TjaDvMFSRU — Haley McNamara (@HaleyMcNamara) October 2, 2020

Similarly, another child sex trafficking case on February 2020 includes the chilling kidnapping of Rose Kalemba, 14 who was raped for 12 hours and that was recorded and uploaded on Pornhub as well. Later despite multiple requests by Kalemba, Pornhub didn't remove her videos. Only after they were threatened with legal actions, Pornhub took down the videos.

